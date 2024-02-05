Driver filmed as he put lives at risk, vehicles swerved to avoid impact

A dangerous drink-driver forced other motorists off the road after overtaking vehicles, crossing double lines, and travelling in a bike lane, all while filming his actions on his phone.
Malaysian national Chin Keong Goh, 31, had been spotted travelling erratically in a silver Honda Civic on Edwards Street in Wangaratta on November 20 last year.
Multiple triple zero calls were made about 9am as his car weaved in and out of lanes near Wangaratta High School during the school drop-off period.
He drove across bike lanes and swerved near vehicles while filming himself.
Goh was spotted on the Wangaratta-Yarrawonga Road about 15 minutes later, crossing double lines and travelling for 300 metres in the wrong lane.
Six cars took evasive action to avoid a crash.
The fruit picker was spotted by detectives on Parfitt Road at 9.40am.
He overtook three cars on the shoulder of the road near Ovens Ford, crossed onto the wrong side of the road, and stopped after 500 metres.
He was arrested and blew an alcohol reading of 0.083 at the Wangaratta station.
Video footage was obtained from Goh's phone showing the offending.
Lawyer Geoff Clancy told the Wangaratta court his client had been in the country for seven years and was based in Wangaratta, and undertook seasonal work.
He had been involved in a service station theft nine days before the driving offences.
"The driving offences are very serious," magistrate Ian Watkins said on Monday, February 5.
"At that hour of the day, near a school, it could have caused a serious accident, killing or injuring young people.
"Nevertheless, I take into account you are a hard worker and do not have any prior convictions for driving offences in Australia."
Mr Watkins banned Goh from driving for six months and ordered he pay a fine of $1500 on charges of dangerous driving, drink-driving, unlicensed driving and theft.
