This is what everyone with a link to the Ovens and Murray wants to hear

Corowa-Rutherglen has added another player from Mornington Peninsula Football League outfit Karingal.
Midfielder Scott Jansen will join team-mates Darcy Hope and Connor Leslie, who were the Roos' first recruits in early September.
The trio played in the Bulls' 10-point first semi-final loss in MPFL's division two last year.
Jansen is a midfielder who also has the ability to push forward and kick goals.
Leslie, who was named the Bulls' best player in that finals loss, is a strong-bodied midfielder, while Hope is a powerful forward.
The Roos are back in the Ovens and Murray Football League after being forced out of last year's competition, due to a player shortage and the flooding of the clubrooms.
The addition of Jansen, along with a host of earlier signings, is terrific news as the club targets its official comeback at home against grand finalists Albury on Easter Saturday, March 30.
More to follow.
