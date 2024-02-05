Man who shot and killed 'beloved' pet deer Rudie learns his fate in court

A professional shooter who slayed social media sensation Rudie the three-legged deer has the chance to get his guns back after avoiding a conviction.
Scott Blair Craig was handed a two-year conditional release order with no further penalty after fronting a sentencing hearing in Albury Local Court on Monday afternoon, February 5.
That was on a single charge of stealing cattle, to which the 49-year-old Talgarno man pleaded guilty back on December 15.
Two other charges were withdrawn with that plea, with the case adjourned so the defence and prosecution could settle the facts.
Victoria Police seized Craig's guns and firearms licence, with a conviction to have likely resulted in him not having these restored.
The court heard recently that this had cost Craig tens of thousands of dollars in lost work.
Magistrate Melissa Humphreys found the charge was made out on Craig's actions on finding the deer after shooting the animal late on the night of August 6, 2023.
But Ms Humphreys said that because the cattle theft charge was essentially a larceny, a dollar value for the animal was required in order to determine the correct penalty.
She stood the matter down - having already adjourned the case for five days to consider her decision - to allow prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Coombs time to ask for a figure from the case informant.
On resuming the matter, Sergeant Coombs said the value fell into the category of less than $2000.
"It's difficult to determine an exact amount," he said.
Sergeant Coombs said that was because a greater value could be attributed to the eight-year-old Rudie because of the regard in which he was held by his owner, Miranda Petts.
"There's more harm in this offending than ordinarily (would be the case) because it was a pet," he said.
But defence lawyer Graham Lamond said while the deer was a pet, within the legal parameters of the charge it could only be considered as a carcass processed for pet food.
"It's a tragic situation and something my client regrets," he said.
Nevertheless, Mr Lamond said Craig would reap little more than $2 a kilogram if he sold the carcass.
On handing down her sentence, Ms Humphreys referred to an address made to the court by Ms Petts last week in which she referred to the depth of her loss, plus the impact on her family.
"She indicated she did not feel safe in her own home," she said.
Ms Humphreys said the Jindera woman was obviously distressed as she talked about Rudie's death on her parents' Wirlinga property.
However, she also found that the offending fell at the lower end of the criminal scale.
Ms Humphreys referred to Craig, a father-of-two who had not long lost his son in a car accident, as being held in high regard in the community.
"The nature of this offence clearly is not trivial," she said, though she pointed out there were relevant "extenuating" circumstances.
These were that Craig first sighted the deer in the tree line and that he confirmed it was such an animal using the thermal imaging scope attached to his rifle.
Ms Humphreys said it was only after taking the shot - doing what he did every night as part of his contract to clear kangaroos and other pests from the neighbouring property - that he discovered the deer was on the other side of the boundary fence.
She said Craig immediately assisted police on being told about the investigation "in circumstances where it might have been difficult to identify the shooter without his admissions".
