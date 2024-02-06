Three for free: World class acts a certain winner at huge trots meet in Albury

TIM Freedman fell for country music while travelling around Australia over the global pandemic.
The Whitlams mainstay lead singer said the genre grew on him during his solo tours that took him to all ends of the country.
"Travelling around the country it just came to me in a blind flash," he said.
"I loved country music and Matt Fell who produced my solo album was an expert in the genre; I got drawn back into the studio."
The Whitlams Black Stump formed in 2021 with Freedman and long-time Whitlams' drummer Terepai Richmond joined by roots musicians, reconstructing the best of The Whitlams' repertoire with new songs and classic Americana.
Fell himself played bass in the five-piece band, which would release a 13-track album Kookaburra on Friday, March 8, and tour the country during May.
"It's been a challenging shift down to the style of playing and singing the songs, which are a bit longer," Freedman said.
"But I like the storytelling; I've always written quite parochial songs on subjects like East Timor."
Having formed in 1992, The Whitlams' bittersweet balladry and quirky storytelling have resonated with fans for decades.
The indie rock outfit's classics - the likes of No Aphrodisiac, Blow Up The Pokies and You Sound Like Louis Burdett - have become anthems for generations of music lovers.
The four-piece Whitlams would next perform their core hits in Albury in February as part of a new initiative by Harness Racing NSW.
The Whitlams, Sarah Macleod and You Am I would perform alongside the running of the cup, which was worth $60,000.
The Whitlams last performed at Beer Deluxe Albury in September 2023, when they brought back their popular cover of Bob Dylan's tune Tangled Up In Blue.
Frequent flyers on the Border, Freedman said they enjoyed any chance to play to a live audience.
He said punters in Albury could expect The Whitlams' core hits and Tangled Up In Blue too in their 55-minute set.
A reformed gambler, Freedman's only tip for patrons coming to the cup meeting was: "I'd encourage everyone to stay up for three nights solid to study the form; you don't want to be betting by going on the initials!"
Harness Racing NSW also selected Cowra, Young, Tamworth and Goulburn for the new Carnival of Cups concept this year.
The Whitlams performed at the Cowra meeting too.
Harness Racing NSW chief executive Peter Buckman welcomed the reformatted Carnival of Cups, which targeted five regional centres.
"It leverages harness racing back into the country," he said.
"It fosters a top environment with bespoke music offerings to increase the carnival atmosphere.
"We've had great turnouts - 4000 on course average so far - and we'd expect Albury to be a much bigger meeting.
"It's free entertainment so we'd expect plenty of people to turn up."
Racing Wodonga attracted a record crowd of 10,000 to its cup meeting in 2019 after booking Birds Of Tokyo to perform after the last race on cup day.
Tickets to the Albury meeting, which includes the entertainment, are free but patrons must complete the registration process on the Carnival of Cups website at carnivalofcups.com.au.
