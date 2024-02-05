WODONGA SAINTS: Gains, losses, Q&A with Zack Pleming and prospects this season

WE SAY: Zack Pleming is set to lead the Saints for a fifth season and will boast the strongest list he has had at his disposal after keeping departures to a minimum and landing his fair share of recruits. Josh Star and Jacob Romeril look the pick of the signings and are proven performers at his level. Star is a versatile performer but could be best served in attack and provide another reliable avenue to goal alongside Dylan Nowak who enjoyed a breakout season last year with 51 goals. Romeril only played one match last season but is a hard working midfielder that will have the luxury of roving to the most dominant big man in the competition in Brodie A'Vard who is the heir apparent to replace Barton medallist Scott Meyer after his recent retirement. While the Saints will improve, it's hard to see them pushing for a finals berth considering there are not too many sides who haven't added to their lists over the off-season. Six wins is a realistic goal which won't be enough to make significant inroads up the ladder.