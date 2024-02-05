WODONGA SAINTS: Gains, losses, Q&A with Zack Pleming and prospects this season

Coach: Zack Pleming
Last year: 10th (4-14)
Gains: Josh Star, Jackson Low, Dylan Braut, Ryan Coates, Brendan Grolman (Barnawartha), Jesse Anderson-Clarke (Tallygaroopna), Jacob Romeril (DMB), Jay Winnell (Gladstone Suns)
Losses: Craig Jarvis (retired), Andrew Walsh (retired)
Who starts the season flag favourites and why?: I don't think there appears to be a clear-cut favourite this season and there are quite a few teams worthy of the early flag favourite tag.
Your likely top-five in order?: I think most sides are capable of making the top five this year which is why it's shaping up to be such an intriguing season.
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: It's hard to go past Rutherglen who have been able to get a swag of locals back to the club and signing Dylan Van Berlo as co-coach is a massive coup.
Best player in the competition?: It's hard to go past Brodie A'Vard, especially now that Scott Meyer has retired which will be music to the ears of a lot of coaches.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: I haven't taken a lot of notice of what other clubs have been doing and have just tried to focus on what we can control internally.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: After playing against Josh Star and seeing him first-hand at Barnawartha, Josh is a player that I rate highly. He is one of the most versatile players in the competition and also kicked 40-goals for RWW Giants a few seasons back.
Who has been the standout over the pre-season so far?: Gee that's a tough one because there have been several. But if I was forced to choose it would be Leigh Marshall who is coming off a serious injury last season. Jake Pleming and Josh Star have been in our top five every session with our running program.
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to previous years?: It was tough after we missed out on (Jackson) Trengove and a couple of other A-graders by the barest of margins. But we've been fortunate enough to land some handy recruits that'll go a long way into shaping our season.
Do you expect to have thirds and fourths this season?: We expect to have fourths this season which would be another huge positive of the off-season.
What do you consider a pass mark this season?: Similar to most clubs we expect to make finals and that will be our goal.
WE SAY: Zack Pleming is set to lead the Saints for a fifth season and will boast the strongest list he has had at his disposal after keeping departures to a minimum and landing his fair share of recruits. Josh Star and Jacob Romeril look the pick of the signings and are proven performers at his level. Star is a versatile performer but could be best served in attack and provide another reliable avenue to goal alongside Dylan Nowak who enjoyed a breakout season last year with 51 goals. Romeril only played one match last season but is a hard working midfielder that will have the luxury of roving to the most dominant big man in the competition in Brodie A'Vard who is the heir apparent to replace Barton medallist Scott Meyer after his recent retirement. While the Saints will improve, it's hard to see them pushing for a finals berth considering there are not too many sides who haven't added to their lists over the off-season. Six wins is a realistic goal which won't be enough to make significant inroads up the ladder.
PREDICTION: Tenth
