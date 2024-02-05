The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

WODONGA SAINTS: Gains, losses, Q&A with Zack Pleming and prospects this season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated February 5 2024 - 7:34pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zack Pleming will lead the Saints for a fifth season and has been able to add further depth to the list over the off-season. Picture by Mark Jesser
Zack Pleming will lead the Saints for a fifth season and has been able to add further depth to the list over the off-season. Picture by Mark Jesser

WODONGA SAINTS

Coach: Zack Pleming

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.