Speed limit dropped at tragic Wodonga crossing site after worker's death

Speed limits around the scene of a fatal crash in Wodonga have been lowered following the incident.
Temporary signage has been installed on Melrose Drive, near Lawrence Street, following Friday afternoon's crash.
Crossing worker Brian Beach, 63, died during the January 2 incident.
Traffic on the normally 60kmh street was slowed to 40kmh on Monday, January 5.
A Wodonga Council staff member, who appeared to be a ranger, operated the crossing site.
One message reads "rest in peace and thank you for keeping our kids safe."
"Shouldn't have happened".
There have been calls for changes at the site.
School Crossings Victoria chair Dreena Lawrence-Gray told The Border Mail the group wanted all supervised sites to be 40kmh zones, and the location of the cross has been scrutinised.
