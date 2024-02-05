The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Speed limit dropped at tragic Wodonga crossing site after worker's death

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated February 5 2024 - 7:23pm, first published 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The speed limit on Melrose Drive has been lowered near the scene of Friday afternoon's tragic crash. Picture by Mark Jesser
The speed limit on Melrose Drive has been lowered near the scene of Friday afternoon's tragic crash. Picture by Mark Jesser

Speed limits around the scene of a fatal crash in Wodonga have been lowered following the incident.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.