7000 calories a day just the tip of the iceberg in North East man's trek

The saying goes that all good things come in threes, which is why Sean Taylor is preparing for his next challenge in the Polar Trifecta.
Hailing from Tawonga in the Kiewa Valley, the warrant officer class two (WO2) is no stranger to the cold. Using his knowledge and skills from being an Australian Defence force member has seen him already complete a journey to the South Pole one year ago. Now recovered and eager for a new adventure he has his eyes on Greenland
Using skis and kites, the Trifecta is made up of expeditions in the North Pole, South Pole and parts of the North American island.
"Now that the year is gone and we've reflected back, we were starting to look at each other as to what's next," WO2 Taylor said.
"We're looking to do the traverse of Greenland perhaps in 2025-2026."
The journey is set to take approximately 25 days across 600 kilometres, battling temperatures as cold as -30 degrees Celsius.
Part of the journey will see WO2 Taylor and his team brace the ice sheet, the largest in the world outside of Antarctica. Not only will the ice sheet's instability be a concern, but so will the polar bears.
Expeditions such as those that WO2 Taylor will once again embark on are not for the faint-hearted. His advice, founded on years of army experience, is clear and simple.
"I look back at my army career and Antarctica, and they teach you to be squared away with your morning and evening routines - a soldier's bread and butter," he said.
"Poor organisation will have dramatic consequences in Antarctica, or even in other environments."
WO2 Taylor started the Polar Trifecta five years ago, signing up alongside more than 300 other people to complete the expedition at the South Pole. However, delays from the pandemic and other causes saw the trip finish in January 2023 with just six people making it down south. The gruelling and dangerous expedition was 62 days long.
During that trek, the coldest weather they experienced was about minus 35 degrees with a wind chill factor of just under minus 48. Some of the team battled altitude sickness and poor nutrition, but according to WO2 Taylor, teamwork helped pull them through.
"About seven days to the halfway point, the rest of the team split up the member's gear and carried it. You don't argue about it, that's what you have to do," he said.
Surviving on a 7000-calorie-a-day diet with the likes of butter, cheese, dehydrated meats and chocolate, keeping the body warm was vital for survival. Frostbite was also a daily concern alongside getting enough sleep, with the sun never setting in summer.
Despite the challenges, WO2 Taylor is looking ahead to his next mission and is excited for what it may bring.
"We all get comfortable in Defence with the job you do, but it's putting people out of their comfort zone and testing that resilience that will benefit the individual and increase skills on the battlefield," he says.
"Traits of why you would want to be in the army flow through to why you would want to do something like this."
- with Captain Krysten Clifton
