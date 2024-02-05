Extra short trip on e-scooter results in a high-range drink-driving arrest

Callum Jon Riley did what many late-night revellers have done in recent times and used one of Albury's e-scooters to get to his next drinking hole.
But his short journey from the western tip of Borella Road to the Astor Hotel was cut even finer when police pulled over the 23-year-old.
They saw Riley was just about to run a red light to cross into Guinea Street when he suddenly veered left into the service station on the corner diagonally opposite the pub.
He wasn't wearing the purple helmet attached to the purple machine, and police immediately realised he had been drinking - a lot.
It was December 26, just after 11pm.
Riley was breath-tested, gave a positive reading and was arrested, then a breath analysis at Albury police station revealed he wasn't only just over the limit.
It turned out his eight schooners of Carlton Draught beer had left him with a reading of 0.150, or exactly three times the legal blood alcohol limit.
For that, Riley should have been expecting a licence ban of anywhere between the legally prescribed minimum of six months and maximum of 12.
But magistrate Melissa Humphreys cut Riley the kind of leniency usually only afforded to those with a pristine driving record stretching back years while facing a low-range drink-driving charge.
She did not record a conviction after Riley pleaded guilty to driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
And rather than also handing him a hefty fine, she placed Riley on an 18-month conditional release order.
The non-conviction meant Riley did not lose his licence, a sentence that is only rarely imposed for even mid-range offenders.
But Ms Humphreys said there were several mitigating factors in Riley's favour.
Firstly, the e-scooter was travelling at no more than 15km/h, which meant it presented a considerably lower risk to others.
Also, she said Riley had not travelled far, as he only got on the scooter - after walking from the Newmarket Hotel in Borella Road - after crossing the Hume Freeway overpass.
Ms Humphreys also highlighted Riley's exemplary character, describing him as a hard-working and "otherwise upstanding member of the community".
"This would be one of the rare opportunities for the court to exercise discretion," she said.
Earlier, defence lawyer Angus Lingham submitted that Riley, a honours graduate in architecture who was now completing a master's degree in the discipline, had only made his decision to get on the scooter "at a very late stage" of his journey from the Newmarket.
Mr Lingham said Riley saw the scooter on crossing the bridge, which was the furthest point east from where the scooters could be activated.
He said Riley posed considerably less danger, at such an "extremely low" speed, than that of someone driving a vehicle.
But prosecutor Sergeant Andrew Coombs said Riley placed himself at "considerable risk" by riding without a helmet.
Sergeant Coombs also pointed out how there was a warning on the scooters "that they're not to be used while intoxicated".
Police told the court how they saw three other men standing near the Young Street and Borella Road intersection as Riley did his sharp, left-hand manoeuvre.
When asked for some identification, Riley replied: "I do not at this point, sir."
Riley then admitted he'd had "a fair few" drinks and in answer to another question offered: "I have had too much to drink ... to drive. Does that count?"
He later told police he had been drinking from 1pm to 10.30pm.
Police issued Riley with an on-the-spot fine of $387 for not wearing a helmet.
