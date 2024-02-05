Police appealing for help to find man, 85, with links to North East

A man in his 80s with links to the North East has gone missing.
Victoria Police have appealed for public help to locate Wesley, 85, who was last seen on Angus Street, Morwell about 9.30pm on Sunday, February 4.
He is familiar with the Wangaratta and Bass Coast areas, police said.
"Police and family have concerns for Wesley's welfare due to his age and having a medical condition," police said in a statement.
"Wesley is described as being Caucasian in appearance, 180 centimetres tall, of a medium build with grey hair.
"Wesley is travelling in a white Hyundai Terracan, registration 1LF6ZP, possibly towing a white popup tent caravan with a blue stripe."
Officers have released a picture of Wesley and his vehicle, hoping someone can provide information about his current location.
Anyone who sees Wesley is asked to contact Morwell Police Station on (03) 5131 5000.
