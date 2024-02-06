'Who wouldn't want to have dinner as the sun sets over the river?'

Food vans selling hot dogs, buckets of chips or soulvakis would be welcome additions to Albury's popular river spots.
Regulars and visitors to the riverside precinct and Noreuil Park shared their thoughts with The Border Mail on Tuesday, February 6, with the majority eager to see a wider variety of options made available.
The area along the banks of the Murray River is currently serviced by The River Deck Cafe, while the Barefoot Barista mobile coffee van recently started a trial in the Albury Swim Centre car park.
Both have limited hours with the coffee van trading Monday to Friday from 6am to 12pm, while River Deck typically operates seven days from 9am to 3pm, but has been extending hours on Friday and Saturday nights during warmer months.
Thurgoona's Sharon Nightingale believes more families would head down to the river if there was more dinner options.
"It's fairly expensive if you've got a family to go out for dinner, but if you've got street food like hot dogs and buckets of chips it's a bit more affordable," she said.
"People often go to South Albury Takeaway and bring it down here, but it would be nice to see more. Maybe not in winter, but during the summer months."
Wodonga's Jackie Stephenson regularly walks her dog in Albury and said extra food vans would be well suited to the riverside precinct.
"Especially now with the new boardwalk, you could have things like souvlakis," she said.
Fellow Wodonga resident Brenda Quast said queues were often lengthy at The River Deck for takeaway without another vendor nearby.
"A couple of food vans in the riverside precinct would make good use of the space," she said.
Bellbridge's Prue McCallum and East Albury's David Ristrom were also open to more variety.
"Obviously you can get takeaway from River Deck, but it would be good to have a bit more street food and things you can get quickly," Mrs McCallum said.
"It might encourage more people to come down here."
Mr Ristrom said: "They've built all this here, so it would be good to have something here."
"I live in East Albury and I love it down here."
Since October, the eatery has trialled extended opening hours on Friday and Saturday nights for takeaway with mixed success, but will continue it at least until the end of summer.
"This year, we will be looking to extend our offering further for evening trade because there seems to be a demand for The River Deck to be open, and rightfully so - who wouldn't want to have dinner as the sun sets over the river," he said.
"We have a highly skilled team in the kitchen, who have the perfect experience to offer an amazing menu to match the incredible surrounds, but like with anything, we need the support of the community to open for longer hours."
However, visitor from the Central Coast Wendy Willott, who stopped in Albury on her way to Tasmania, said adding food vendors would spoil what she described "a wonderful spot".
"I think we need to try to keep things as natural as we can. I think it's just beautiful, just leave it as nature," she said.
"I just think that takes the whole nature feel away from the area. We don't have enough nature in this world any more."
Albury Council service leader business and lifestyle Ambrose Glass said submissions for night traders were welcomed.
Mobile businesses are permitted to operate between 6am and 9pm at the riverside precinct should they successfully apply through the council.
"We will shortly undertake an EOI for the next permit period beginning early April, and we are encouraging the current vendors to re-apply, along with any prospective operators," he said.
"We welcome expressions of interest from a range of potential operators. Up to this point, we have been limited to the interest received from vendors.
"We're focusing our efforts to attract vendors to the riverside precinct, which, thanks to recent investments, has the floating boardwalk, paving and landscaping and the recently opened public toilets.
"The riverside precinct represents a spectacular space for our community and visitors to enjoy, and we hope to receive greater interest in this EOI round as a result of the success of the current vendors."
Mr Glass said the wood fired ovens at Hovell Tree Park were made available every second Sunday and provided another outlet for community members to gather or hire them for private functions.
