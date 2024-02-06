From captain to coach: Robinson's ready to take on first senior role

Sarah Robinson has taken on her first senior coaching role with home club, Beechworth.
After captaining the Bushrangers' A-grade side last season, Robinson steps up to the helm to replace outgoing coach Bailey Lang.
Having played at the club since she was 12 and previously taking on junior coaching roles, Robinson admitted the senior call-up occurred somewhat naturally.
"I kind of just fell into it," she said.
"The coach from last year tapped me on the shoulder at the end of the season, and I said if no one does it, I'm happy to give it a go.
"It will be a challenge for sure, but there's lots of support.
"The netball veterans have definitely got my back, which is really nice."
Robinson reached 150 senior games with Beechworth last season.
The multi-talented athlete also took to the field in the AFL North East Border Female Football League with Wodonga Raiders, where she suffered a broken collarbone in the final.
While she hopes to start the season on court, it will depend on the progress of her injury.
"I'll hopefully be back into ball skills in March and back for round one, that's the ultimate goal," she said.
Robinson has no plans to play football this season, instead placing her focus on netball.
After a ninth place finish last season, the Bushrangers will take a new-look side on court this year.
"We've lost a couple, but I think we'll be able to fulfil the losses," Robinson said.
"We've got lots of new girls, which should hopefully make all of our grades competitive.
"As for A-grade, we have some younger girls who are definitely ready for it.
"The girls that we have already, we'll support them 100 per cent and it's just about building really."
