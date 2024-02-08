Tumbafest set to bring the action in 2024 Advertising Feature

Organisers are thrilled to be delivering another Bendigo Bank Tumbafest with a fantastic line up of performers once again.



Tumbafest's even manager Karly Fynn said the committee was delighted to bring another incredible festival to the region.



"We pride ourselves on being a family friendly event and the Snowy Hydro Youth Precinct area is free," she said.



There will be the Costa food alley featuring a variety of food options for all tastes, the Tumbafest Bar, the Ray White Rural Tumbarumba Wine Courtyard featuring a wonderful variety of whites and reds to whet your appetite for the weekend.



Tumbafest Inc is an incorporated association made up of hard working volunteers who donate hundreds of hours of their time to bring this festival together.

"The courtyard will also feature Ladbroken Distilling Co with their great tasking hand crafted Elixir Gin and Tumut River Brewing Co," Karly said.

There will be a photo booth, giant lawn games, giant bubble displays, face-painting and sculpture workshops and other fun and interactive activities.



Tumbafest provides a significant economic boost to the Tumbarumba and surrounding region through the visitation the town receives over the festival weekend.

The Festival is a major supporter of Tumbarumba's businesses, with more than $500,000 spent in businesses or employing contractors to put on the event each year.



The event consistently contributes around $1.5 million into the local economy and created.

"For a township with 1,862 residents this is a significant festival," Karly said.

Tumbafest won gold in the Festival and Events Category at the NSW Tourism Awards at the end of 2023 for the second year in a row.



"The Australian Tourism Awards are being held in Darwin in March where we are representing NSW in the Festival and Events Category and hope to have another win!" Karly said.

TUMBAFEST has been held every year since 1997, when its main stage was the back of a truck parked in the main street. It is now at Tumbarumba's Creekscape, directly behind the town's main street.

