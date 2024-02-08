Tumbafest, a music, wine and food festival delivers one of the most vibrant, charismatic and exciting two-day music festivals in regional NSW.
Since the festival's inception, the Tumbarumba region has built a reputation as one of the best cool climate wine regions in NSW, and is particularly known for its award winning sparkling wine.
Tumbafest gives festival goers the chance to meet the area's proud and passionate local growers and winemakers, sample their wines and find out more about them.
Attendees can meander through the Wine Courtyard and try a variety of wines, including pinot gris, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, rose, pinot noir, syrah nouveau, merlot, and tempranillo.
The Kids' Corner, which is free for children, offers activities including face painting, dress ups, puppet shows, colouring in and lawn games.
There is also a sandpit for children to play in, and amusement rides available at an additional cost. Festival goers can try a range of multicultural cuisines in the food alley, including wood-fired pizza, paella, gzleme, kebabs, dumplings and burgers.
Festivalgoers can also explore the motorhome and car display or just sit back, relax and enjoy the music.
Visit the Lumea Community Markets, which is one of the largest markets in the region. With over 70 sites, the markets and the amusement rides are open to the general public.
There are also market stalls selling fresh local produce, bespoke clothing, handmade jewellery, furniture, arts, crafts and home crafted products.
Tumbafest is offering attendees the opportunity to Meet the Maker of each of their Ray White Rural Tumbarumba Wine Courtyard producers. Chat to them about and taste their products, and hear how they have been produced and what makes them so special.
All tasting sessions require a minimum age of 18 or older to attend and you must have a ticket into Tumbafest. Bookings via tumbafest.com.au/meetthemakers. Session times and producers:
Saturday
Sunday
Gates open at 10am both days. Those with a wristband (the festival is offering a wristband exchange at the street stall on The Parade, Tumbarumba on Friday February 23) you can enter the festival from The Parade or Lauder Street.
If you need to exchange your ticket for a wristband or buy tickets, you must enter via Lauder Street.
Tickets are available now online via the website at www.tumbafest.com.au. You will also be able to purchase tickets the day, with eftpos available only at the Main Gate.
For more information about this year's event and line-up, visit Tumbafest.com.au or facebook.com/tumbafest
Organisers are thrilled to be delivering another Bendigo Bank Tumbafest with a fantastic line up of performers once again.
Tumbafest's even manager Karly Fynn said the committee was delighted to bring another incredible festival to the region.
"We pride ourselves on being a family friendly event and the Snowy Hydro Youth Precinct area is free," she said.
There will be the Costa food alley featuring a variety of food options for all tastes, the Tumbafest Bar, the Ray White Rural Tumbarumba Wine Courtyard featuring a wonderful variety of whites and reds to whet your appetite for the weekend.
"The courtyard will also feature Ladbroken Distilling Co with their great tasking hand crafted Elixir Gin and Tumut River Brewing Co," Karly said.
There will be a photo booth, giant lawn games, giant bubble displays, face-painting and sculpture workshops and other fun and interactive activities.
Tumbafest provides a significant economic boost to the Tumbarumba and surrounding region through the visitation the town receives over the festival weekend.
The Festival is a major supporter of Tumbarumba's businesses, with more than $500,000 spent in businesses or employing contractors to put on the event each year.
The event consistently contributes around $1.5 million into the local economy and created.
"For a township with 1,862 residents this is a significant festival," Karly said.
Tumbafest won gold in the Festival and Events Category at the NSW Tourism Awards at the end of 2023 for the second year in a row.
"The Australian Tourism Awards are being held in Darwin in March where we are representing NSW in the Festival and Events Category and hope to have another win!" Karly said.
TUMBAFEST has been held every year since 1997, when its main stage was the back of a truck parked in the main street. It is now at Tumbarumba's Creekscape, directly behind the town's main street.
Tumbafest Inc is an incorporated association made up of volunteers who donate hundreds of hours of their time to bring this festival together, and the event would not happen without this dedication.