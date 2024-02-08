All you need to know on the full Tumbafest experience 2024 Advertising Feature

Tumbafest, a music, wine and food festival delivers one of the most vibrant, charismatic and exciting two-day music festivals in regional NSW.

Since the festival's inception, the Tumbarumba region has built a reputation as one of the best cool climate wine regions in NSW, and is particularly known for its award winning sparkling wine.

Tumbafest gives festival goers the chance to meet the area's proud and passionate local growers and winemakers, sample their wines and find out more about them.

Attendees can meander through the Wine Courtyard and try a variety of wines, including pinot gris, sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, rose, pinot noir, syrah nouveau, merlot, and tempranillo.

The Kids' Corner, which is free for children, offers activities including face painting, dress ups, puppet shows, colouring in and lawn games.



There is also a sandpit for children to play in, and amusement rides available at an additional cost. Festival goers can try a range of multicultural cuisines in the food alley, including wood-fired pizza, paella, gzleme, kebabs, dumplings and burgers.

Festivalgoers can also explore the motorhome and car display or just sit back, relax and enjoy the music.

Visit the Lumea Community Markets, which is one of the largest markets in the region. With over 70 sites, the markets and the amusement rides are open to the general public.

There are also market stalls selling fresh local produce, bespoke clothing, handmade jewellery, furniture, arts, crafts and home crafted products.

Meet the Maker Sessions

Tumbafest is offering attendees the opportunity to Meet the Maker of each of their Ray White Rural Tumbarumba Wine Courtyard producers. Chat to them about and taste their products, and hear how they have been produced and what makes them so special.



All tasting sessions require a minimum age of 18 or older to attend and you must have a ticket into Tumbafest. Bookings via tumbafest.com.au/meetthemakers. Session times and producers:

Main Stage line up



Saturday



Sunday

Ticketing information

Gates open at 10am both days. Those with a wristband (the festival is offering a wristband exchange at the street stall on The Parade, Tumbarumba on Friday February 23) you can enter the festival from The Parade or Lauder Street.



If you need to exchange your ticket for a wristband or buy tickets, you must enter via Lauder Street.

Tickets are available now online via the website at www.tumbafest.com.au. You will also be able to purchase tickets the day, with eftpos available only at the Main Gate.