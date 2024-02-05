Can Corowa-Rutherglen buck the Ovens and Murray Football League trend?

Corowa-Rutherglen is looking to defy the traditional Ovens and Murray Football League trend and sign more players.
The Roos announced the arrival of Karingal (Mornington Peninsula Football League) midfielder Scott Jansen on Monday and coach Steve Owen is quietly confident there's more to come.
"We're well advanced in conversations with potential recruits," he said.
Although Owen was naturally guarded, given they haven't yet signed the players, it's understood a handful are profile players.
As a general rule, the list an O and M club has assembled prior to Christmas, and even late November, is basically what will line up in round one.
There's always exceptions, of course, with Yarrawonga landing two-time Coleman medallist Brendan Fevola in late January, 2012.
If the Roos can add more recruits in the coming weeks, it will only strengthen their claims to field a reserve grade team.
They find themselves in a unique position after failing to field a team last year, due to a player shortage and the flooding of the clubrooms.
Clubs naturally need to re-sign their players after a regular season and coaches often say how difficult that is, let alone when you didn't field any teams over the three grades.
Many outsiders felt the Roos would be better off focusing on seniors and under 18s and not increase the workload by chasing a reserves team, but the enormous workload by officials means they are poised to field all three grades.
"I can confidently say we've got a senior side, yes, an under 18s side, yes, and we're nearly there with reserves," Owen declared.
"There's been a bit of talk about the town (that we wouldn't be able to field a reserves team), but we've got a list of contracted players and we're confident with where our numbers are."
The Roos have a number of Melbourne-based players, either recruits or club juniors who are studying or working there, which lends itself to the speculation over a lack of numbers at weekly training.
"We have some travellers so we're not getting everyone on the track each night at training, but we're confident with the recruits and the guys we already had on board that we will have a reserves side," Owen explained.
Jansen has joined Karingal team-mates Darcy Hope and Connor Leslie, who were the Roos' first recruits in early September.
The trio played in the Bulls' 10-point first semi-final loss in MPFL's division two last year.
"Scott's a midfielder in his early 30s, he's that strong inside player who can also go forward and hit the scoreboard for us," Owen suggested.
