Lavington home makes six-figure profit after selling at auction

A three-bedroom Lavington home has made $100,000 in less than three years after selling at auction.
The Kotthoff Street property, set on 847 square metres of land, was snapped up for $410,000 on Tuesday, February 6.
It was last sold in March 2021 for $310,000.
An opening bid of $400,000 was taken for the one-bathroom house, before Ray White Albury North auctioneer Alex Pattaro trumped it with a vendor bid of $405,000.
After a brief pause in proceedings, the initial bidder upped their offer to $410,000, which was enough to get the home on the market and ultimately secure it.
It was the fifth time the property has changed hands in 20 years after going for $149,000 in May 2004, $190,000 in April 2007 and $202,000 in March 2013.
Mr Pattaro said the house was just 600 metres from the Lavington Square shopping centre and close to schools and other services.
"It's classic and charming, with plenty of space throughout," Mr Pattaro said.
"There's versatility to recreate it and make it your own."
The combined kitchen and dining area has gas appliances, while a large sunroom could be used as a home office, children's playroom or a separate living area.
Mr Pattaro said the home could also make an ideal investment, with an estimated rental income of $465 per week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.