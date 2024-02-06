Man with 'one of the worst driving histories ever seen' pleads for release

A man repeatedly caught drink-driving and speeding without a licence has been refused release despite pleading with a magistrate for one last chance.
Wodonga magistrate Peter Dunn told Caden O'Connor, also known as Caden Stefanescu, he had "one of the worst driving histories I've ever seen".
He was taken into custody by Wodonga highway patrol members at the weekend after being seen driving at a fast rate on Mayfair Drive.
O'Connor was wanted after allegedly threatening his 81-year-old grandmother, pushing a table into her and smashing her window on February 9 last year.
It's alleged he said "I'll cut your head off with a machete and stomp it into the ground".
During his weekend arrest on Saturday, February 3, O'Connor was in a vehicle with false plates.
There were concerns he would flee in the unregistered car, and the officers took out the key.
O'Connor was reluctant to get out and smelled strongly of alcohol.
Leading Senior Constable Guy Tinsley said checks showed he had nine outstanding warrants and had been bailed on 19 occasions.
He said O'Connor had sucked into a breath testing machine rather than blowing and gave two addresses on Lawrence Street as his home.
Residents at both properties denied that he lived there.
He appeared in Wodonga court on Monday, where his outstanding matters were detailed.
The court heard he had been caught doing 88kmh in a 60kmh zone while disqualified in Wodonga on November 2, 2021, and blew 0.076,
The court heard he'd done a petrol drive off a short time earlier.
It's alleged he lost control of a car in Benalla on January 1, 2022, and crashed into a fence before claiming his car had been stolen.
He was allegedly caught driving on Moorefield Park Drive on August 1, 2022, stole fuel on February 15 last year, and breached bail on multiple occasions.
Leading Senior Constable Tinsley said O'Connor "lied to me right from the get go".
"He's not learning," he said.
"It's not for me to tell him what to do, but he should be seeking help from the court for his alcohol problem and the continuation of the offences he's going through."
The accused man told the court he had a job and was just giving his engine a flush while driving on Saturday.
The court heard he only had 13 days remaining on his four-year disqualification when he was arrested.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said he had "one of the worst driving histories I've ever seen".
"It involves speed and it involves alcohol," he said.
"It's just constant."
Mr Dunn said jail time wasn't out of the question for his drink-driving matters alone, and he had "zero confidence" he would return to court if bailed.
"If I was to be given one more chance?" O'Connor asked.
Mr Dunn refused bail.
"In the past I have avoided court," O'Connor said after being told he would stay in custody.
"Talk is cheap, but I'm sick of avoiding my issues and for once things are going well for me."
Mr Dunn said "the answer is no".
"You shouldn't have been driving and you shouldn't have been driving with alcohol in your system," he said.
The case will return to court on March 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.