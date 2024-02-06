'Out of body experience': Border's rising star set to shine on Idol debut

Wodonga's Olivia Britton is hoping to "do her hometown proud" when she makes her Australian Idol debut on Tuesday, February 6.
"The audition process was surreal," she said.
"There's cameras everywhere, so you definitely feel like you're behind the scenes of a television show.
"There were hundreds of other contestants there, and to stand in front of the judges just felt like an out of body experience."
Britton, the lead singer of Border rock band Cherry Chain, revealed that she applied for 2023's season of Australian Idol, but was knocked back.
This year, she is determined to show that she has what it takes to turn heads on the national stage.
"Watching it (last year) fuelled me to want to prove to myself that I could do it and be up on that stage," she said.
"So I applied again, and here we are - it's definitely a dream come true."
Don't miss Britton's audition on tonight's episode of Australian Idol, airing on Channel 7 and 7Plus at 7.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.