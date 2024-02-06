'Unfair approach being taken to councils wanting to split'

Albury's NSW Upper House MP says councils are being taken backwards by legislation that is designed to help them demerge.
Amanda Cohn was responding to Local Government Minister Ron Hoenig putting up amendments which aim to create a legal avenue for amalgamated councils to split.
Under the planned changes, the councils would have to consult their communities, then submit a business case to the minister, which would then be referred to the NSW Local Boundaries Commission for assessment.
After a review by the commission, the minister may then approve a compulsory vote of the community with majority support required for the deamalgamation to proceed.
In flagging his plans, Mr Hoenig said his changes would remove roadblocks to demerging, but did not explicitly state whether the state or councils would pick up the tab.
Dr Cohn, the Greens local government spokeswoman who had put up her own bill to address the issue, said councils would have to endure the costs of splitting.
"Failed amalgamations were an expensive mess that the NSW government created and they're a mess that the state should be cleaning up," the former Albury deputy mayor said.
"Instead, this proposed legislation takes councils one step forward legally but two steps back because of the financial burden it poses for them to fund their own deamalgamation.
"Impacted communities have already paid the cost for forced amalgamations through inefficiency, cuts to local services and weakened local democracy."
Snowy Valleys mayor Ian Chaffey, whose council officially supports a return to its former Tumbarumba and Tumut shire entities, said "we're finding it difficult to keep up with the changes".
"If anything you would have to wonder whether there's an ulterior motive in slowing the process down," Cr Chaffey said.
Snowy Valleys is waiting for its latest demerger proposal to be considered by the Boundaries Commission in March-April and Cr Chaffey was unsure how that process would fit in with what is now being flagged by Mr Hoenig.
"The thing that concerns me most is who funds the plebiscite?" Cr Chaffey said.
"Our local government elections cost in excess of $200,000 so it is likely to be a similar cost."
Cr Chaffey said despite that impost potentially being borne by Snowy Valleys ratepayers it would not deter determined separatists.
"I can't speak for the wider community but I know there are segments of our community that come hell or high water they wouldn't care about the cost as long as we demerged," he said.
Cr Chaffey estimated a break-up would cost from $5 to $7 million so "$250,000 is not a lot in the scheme of things".
Snowy Valleys is in poor financial condition, having received a special rate variation totalling 35.95 per cent over 2022-23 and 2023-24 and now seeking another that could amount to 42.38 per cent across 2024-25, 2025-26 and 2026-27.
"You look at other councils that are not merged, such as Lockhart, Junee, Temora and Coolamon, they are needing special rate variations," Cr Chaffey said.
"Federation, Cootamundra-Gundagai, Hilltops, Snowy Monaro, Snowy Valleys all have substantial losses."
