YOUR SAY: Golf club viability issue 'has been neglected for years'

The golf club viability issue has been neglected for years and they have become run down.
Maybe because of the way small groups are in control, and little vision or aims for change by those in control.
The Howlong and Corowa golf clubs should both be under the control of Club Corowa and be expertly run.
They all need inbound tourists and events to bring them here.
The potential for the Corowa Golf Club to be run by Club Corowa needs to be explored and have a push to buy the crown land and develop it for a country club homes lifestyle on the course.
Maybe Club Corowa should go further and run the turf club as well and create great race days around regional tourism, for example a Rutherglen Cup day and Shearing of the Rams feature race day all would attract strong sponsors and great crowds.
Golf and horse racing need tourists and can have events to bring them here! As for Club Corowa, it needs to connect with tourism and events far more in the region.
Clubs and venues need to be more linked with wineries, wine clubs and have deals for wine club members and golf and race days as well.
I always thought politicians must have a thick skin, but after seeing the reported comments from Sussan Ley I guess a selective memory is also a requirement.
When making her "liar in the Lodge" sound bite, she appears to ignore the transgressions of previous residents of the Lodge from her side of politics.
Chief amongst them were Howard and Abbott who if breaking election promises was an Olympic sport could have won gold for Australia.
Ms Ley's sole talent appears to be slavishly mirroring the negativity of her leader.
It was cringeworthy viewing as I watched the first episode of Nemesis on the ABC.
But it revived those memories of broken promises that the Abbott government made after delivering their first budget - no new taxes, no cuts to spending, etc. That broken promises and lies are the crux of all Sussan Ley's current vitriol, one can only laugh at her double standards and hypocrisy!
The Abbott broken promises severely impacted on the earnings of the average Australian family and worker.
Looking to score political points (Ley at play) at the expense of those who need assistance. Shame Sussan.
