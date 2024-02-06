How good would this be on a sunny Saturday on the Border in March?

In a move which will certainly boost crowd numbers at Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial finals, Corowa's former Australian international Dan Christian will qualify on Saturday.
Christian will play his sixth game, the minimum required to contest finals, away against Tallangatta.
Fellow former first-class player and Corowa team-mate Dan Smith will play his fifth match.
After Saturday's round 17, there's only three rounds left in the regular season, so Smith will need to play one of those to qualify.
"Both of them will definitely play against Tallangatta," Corowa all-rounder Ben Mitchell offered.
"That means Dan Christian qualifies for finals, so he'll tick that box."
Corowa landed one of the most stunning coups in CAW's proud 166-year history when Christian committed to play five games.
He would then reassess his plans for the back half of the season after completing an assistant coaching role at Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash.
"Knowing Dan and how competitive he is, it wouldn't shock me if he played the last two before the finals but, 100 percent, he will play finals," Mitchell added.
The prospect of Christian, who played 20 ODI's and 23 T20I's for Australia and was one of the world's best T20 players prior to his retirement from the elite level in early 2023, contesting CAW finals would have been incomprehensible six months ago.
Even club president Paul Lavis declared it a 'Hail Mary' hope as Mitchell, a friend of Christian, provided the link.
Christian has posted 222 runs at 44.4, including a ton and a half-century, while snaring five wickets at 17.8.
Corowa sits third, a win and a half ahead of sixth-placed East Albury, but it faces four fellow finals contenders.
Should Corowa make finals, as expected, the hard-hitting Christian potentially facing Lavington's representative speed duo Ryan Brown and Luke Docherty or Belvoir's cagey seamer Matt Jaensch would be comparable with any battles in recent CAW finals.
