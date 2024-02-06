The Border Mail
How good would this be on a sunny Saturday on the Border in March?

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
February 7 2024 - 10:11am
Corowa's Dan Christian has a ton and a half-century in his five innings.
In a move which will certainly boost crowd numbers at Cricket Albury-Wodonga Provincial finals, Corowa's former Australian international Dan Christian will qualify on Saturday.

