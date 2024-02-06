No appearance in court by charged sergeant, 'mental health' at heart of case

A police sergeant from the Albury region is not expected to fight allegations he made a false report about a stolen vehicle in order to claim insurance.
Jindera resident Satjot Singh did not appear in Albury Local Court this week when his case was mentioned before court registrar Wendy Howard.
Ms Howard granted an adjournment of the three charges after defence lawyer Mark Cronin indicated that the matters alleged were not in dispute.
However, Mr Cronin also pointed out that there were considerable "mental health" issues at play in the case.
He asked Ms Howard to adjourn the matter for a further mention before the same court on April 15, which was granted, in order to obtain more subjective material related to Singh's situation.
Mr Cronin flagged a likely application at that next mention to have the charges dealt with by way of a mental health treatment or support plan, rather than being finalised at law.
Singh, 45, is facing two charges of dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception and a single count of making a false report to police that results in an investigation.
The first charge alleges that Singh committed a deception by making a motor vehicle insurance claim in order to receive a financial payout on a late-model Ford Raptor.
Police claim that this took place in Jindera between 8.30pm on August 8, 2023, and 1.22pm on August 28.
The second deception charge related to a claim that Singh made an insurance claim at Narrandera, between August 8 and 11, that caused a financial disadvantage to Allianz Insurance.
Singh is accused of making a false report, at Narrandera, by reporting his Ford Raptor having been stolen through a call made to the NSW Police Assistance Line.
Police found the car on August 9.
