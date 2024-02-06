YOUNG ACHIEVER: 'The Olympics is definitely the end goal' says Mutsch

For Elih Mutsch, treading water is just as natural as walking on land.
The 18-year-old has spent countless hours in the pool since taking up water polo a decade ago, with his passion and desire to succeed continuing to grow.
"The Olympics is definitely the end goal," he said.
"Hopefully beside my brother, that would be the dream."
Water polo and family has always gone hand in hand for Mutsch, who doesn't have to look far for role models in the sport.
"My whole life I've grown up with my parents playing water polo, and then I transitioned into playing myself," he said.
"My brother (Tyson) has gone through the same steps that I have and has sort of opened up the pathways and shown me the best ways to go.
"He's always gone away on trips and coaches me when he comes back with how to do things."
But Elih is also actively creating his own highlight reel.
Last year, he was named Most Valuable Player at the Victorian Country Club Championships, earning selection in the state side to compete in the Australian Country Championships, in which he was victorious.
He has also gained selection in the Victorian 19-under boys team.
But his achievements have gone beyond home soil after taking part in the Australian under-18 boys team's tour of the US.
"My proudest moment was going over to America a few months ago," he said.
"It was a whole different experience over there and they play the game differently to us.
"They go to school and play their sport in school, where as we play all of our sport outside of school.
"It was really good to see how the sport is run outside of Australia.
"We were fortunate enough to have private training sessions with the Spanish water polo captain.
"There's a European tournament called the LEN and we got to train with the MVP, highest goal scorer and the Spanish goalie as well."
The young Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association star has recently made the move to Melbourne to pursue a career in the Australian Water Polo League with Victoria Phoenix, joining his older brother.
"My main focus now is national league and trying to get in the team," he said.
"I'm in the squad at the moment. A couple of us are quite young and we're going to be rotating in and out to see who's playing during the week and weekends.
"I'll get to focus more on my water polo."
Mutsch is also now imparting his wisdom on the next generation as a coach in Water Polo Victoria's development program.
"We're coaching young boys to go to the next level in their water polo," he said.
"I'm going down to coach and will hopefully be able to make them a bit better."
Mutsch is one of 16 nominees for Sports Albury-Wodonga's Young Achiever Award for 2024.
