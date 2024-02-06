'Your grief doesn't shrink': pain of husband's suicide with Lisa every day

Some days the grief still knocks her sideways.
"Whether it's 10 minutes, 10 months or 10 years, your grief doesn't shrink - it's still there," Lisa Cartledge says.
Next month, it will be a decade since Lisa lost her beloved husband Sean to suicide.
"You think where has the time gone," the Beechworth resident reflects.
"I still miss him, I still love him every day."
"Never in a million years" did Lisa ever imagine her confident, outgoing builder husband would take his life.
But in the aftermath of his death, reeling in the pain, shock and awful awkwardness that shrouded his passing, Lisa made a decision.
She resolved to keep his memory alive - and not to allow other people's discomfort to silence her family's recollections of a wonderful dad and husband.
"I want this to be different for my children," she said in 2017 when she announced she would embark on a 700-kilometere walk to Sydney to stamp out the stigma of suicide.
And so in March 2018, as Easter Saturday dawned, Lisa and a team of supporters set out for a three-week walk to the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the place where Sean had proposed to her.
With her daughter Liv by her side the whole way, her aim was to encourage conversations in communities along the way and raise funds for suicide prevention.
That inaugural Beechworth to Bridge walk would become the catalyst for the creation of a local three -day B2B walk from Beechworth to Bright on the Murray to Mountains Rail Trail.
Now in its fifth year, the 73-kilometre walk (which will take place this year from March 22-24) encourages the community to walk and talk in solidarity for survivors of mental illness and suicide.
The event has grown to not only attract participants from the Beechworth, Border and surrounding areas but across Australia and even overseas.
Lisa is proud that she has helped create a legacy that honours Sean's memory and helps others who have experienced loss to suicide.
"Everybody's grief is different but there is this knowing - not only are we grieving loss but it can be awkward and hard for everybody else because they don't know how to talk about suicide," Lisa says.
"B2B is a chance to laugh, talk, cry and come together.
"Now we have people who return each year - they are like old friends; there is this incredible camaraderie that has been generated by the walk."
Looking back, Lisa says she can't easily recall what she expected out of that initial epic trek to Sydney.
"I was so caught up in my own grief that I don't know what I hoped for," she admits.
"I knew I just needed to talk about Sean and I didn't want anyone to tell me that I couldn't!"
Ten years on she is buoyed by the fact that more and more open conversations are being had about suicide and the stigma surrounding mental illness.
And yet, she adds, while "so much has changed, nothing has changed".
"I am still disappointed by the language around suicide and the derogatory comments made," she says.
"Like when people say 'committed suicide' - that person didn't 'commit' a crime, they didn't 'commit' anything. It's not a conscious choice from a healthy mind.
"I do pull people up on that now - I'm becoming brave about it."
Lisa has done a lot of walking - and talking - since losing Sean.
From the Camino to Kokoda, she's found that walking is "the only thing that gives me peace".
"I'd walk the earth if I could," she confesses.
With the determination she's found to walk and talk about the elephant in the room, and to bring others along on that journey, Lisa says Sean is never far from her heart and mind.
"Even though the grief doesn't leave you; you have to learn to create a life around it," she offers.
"You have to be brave enough to dip your toe into what life might be."
