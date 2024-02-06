The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drunk Wodonga woman 'frantically' stabbed sister after breaking into her home

Updated February 6 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pamala Jones broke into her sister's Skitch Street home in Wodonga and stabbed her with scissors. File photo
Pamala Jones broke into her sister's Skitch Street home in Wodonga and stabbed her with scissors. File photo

An alcoholic who repeatedly stabbed her sister with scissors after breaking into her home may not serve further jail time for the attack.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.