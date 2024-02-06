Drunk Wodonga woman 'frantically' stabbed sister after breaking into her home

An alcoholic who repeatedly stabbed her sister with scissors after breaking into her home may not serve further jail time for the attack.
Pamala Sharon Jones pleaded guilty in the Wodonga County Court on Tuesday, February 6, to the incident on March 29, 2022.
Jones had been drinking heavily during the day and received a lift from her housemate to Skitch Street, where her estranged sister lived.
The pair had been estranged for a lengthy period due to Jones' alcohol dependence and behaviour when drunk.
Jones got out of the car about 9.35pm and grabbed a metal pole before gesturing for her housemate to leave.
She started banging on the door and shrieked "get the f- out here".
"Let me in you f---ing dog, you're f---ed," Jones screamed.
She told her sister she wanted to come in "because you got us raided".
Her sister called triple zero and Jones struck a power box with the metal pole, smashed windows and crawled inside.
The victim armed herself with a hockey stick and Jones swung a fan at her multiple times before launching it at her.
She pulled over a bookcase and the pair wrestled on a couch.
Jones bit her sister on her right thigh, grabbed scissors from behind her and began "frantically" stabbing the victim to her arm and leg.
"I'm going to stab you in the heart," she yelled.
"I'm going to kill you before I die."
The victim grabbed Jones' hands to prevent further stab wounds and was pinned down.
"My kids hate you," Jones said.
"They're going to be so proud when they hear what I've done."
Neighbours helped pin the 52-year-old down and police arrived and arrested her.
Back at the Wodonga station, Jones told police she would "go bash me sister again".
"Me sister's a dog," she said.
"She's a f---ing little c--- mate."
Her sister was hospitalised and was released later that night.
Jones spent 36 days in custody before being bailed and has undergone extensive rehabilitation for her drug use and an alcohol problem of 37 years.
She was drinking a bottle of vodka each day, plus extra mixed drinks.
Judge Peter Rozen said he saw a lot in his job, but couldn't remember a case involving such a high level of violence between two sisters of such an age.
"It's a very different case to most that come before the court," he said.
Both the prosecution and defence submitted the 36 days Jones had spent in custody was sufficient as part of a sentence, which could include a community corrections order.
Lawyer Samantha Little said her client didn't want to live in the same suburb as her sister and had no plans to ever resume contact with her.
Jones was assessed for an order on February 6 and will be sentenced on Thursday, February 8.
