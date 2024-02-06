Police investigate blaze at popular Albury lookout, car fire in Thurgoona

Police continue to investigate two recent fires in Albury and Thurgoona.
Fire crews were called to a blaze near the East Albury lookout, off East Street, on Sunday night.
The blaze was sparked about 9.30pm and it took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the flames.
The fire burnt an area of grass of about 80 metres by 50 metres during the February 4 incident.
Rural Fire Service members and Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters tackled the blaze.
It followed a car fire in Thurgoona earlier that day.
A passerby called triple zero after spotting a burning utility at the Brooklyn Fields estate in Thurgoona about 5am.
The vehicle was gutted, with the flames also burning a small area of grass.
The fire, one of a number of recent car fires on the Border, occurred in the vicinity of Newport Crescent and Brooklyn Drive.
Detectives say the fire, in grass, scrub and trees on Bullecourt Road and Whitehead Street, is suspicious.
A fire truck and grader collided on the fire ground.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
