Seven throw hats in the ring to save Wangaratta's long-running jazz festival

WANGARATTA Festival of Jazz and Blues is being thrown a lifeline by a group of citizens keen to avert its demise.
Seven residents have put their names forward to nominate for the festival board at the annual meeting at Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway on Thursday, February 15.
Spokesman Andrew Nunn, a businessman and musician, said the steering committee came out of four public interest meetings held at Wangaratta since November 2023, when the last festival was held in the region after more than 30 years.
Mr Nunn, who would nominate as board chairman, was seeking election alongside Les Bolitho, Jane Still, Tania Maxwell, Sarah Thompson, Daniel Peacock and Kieran Crichton.
He said there was overwhelming support from residents at the town meetings to continue the festival at Wangaratta.
"It just made sense," he said.
"People are putting their money where their mouths are and getting their hands dirty.
"That's how it's got to be to keep it running."
Mr Nunn said the long-running festival was a major economic boost for Wangaratta and surrounds.
He said there were myriad reasons to keep it afloat.
"It brings thousands to Wangaratta," Mr Nunn said.
"As a muso I want somewhere to play in Wangaratta 10 years from now when I master my instrument!
"I'm a friend of venue owners and I want them to do well.
"I want things to do in Wangaratta; it's a great place to live and the festival is a nice opportunity to showcase it."
Pending the outcome of the annual meeting, Mr Nunn said the festival's name and Melbourne Cup long weekend time-slot would remain unchanged.
He said they envisioned a venue-based festival on the first weekend of November.
"Something will definitely go ahead in November; we just don't know the size of it yet," he said.
"We have started looking for acts.
"It's really exciting; we don't want to lose 35 years of history and all the good work that's gone into it."
The Wangaratta Festival of Jazz was conceived in 1989, when a group of business people suggested the idea to Wangaratta Council.
It ran on November 2 to 4, 1990, with Adrian Jackson as its first director.
The festival's annual meeting will run on Thursday, February 15, from 6pm to 7pm.
Potential volunteers are advised to register their interest at wangarattajazz.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.