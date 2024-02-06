Not allowed to drive on his own, middle-aged man also had bellyful of beer

A 48-year-old learner driver knew he was in trouble as soon as he was pulled over by Albury police, a court has heard.
For one, Matthew Stewart was supposed to have a supervising, fully licensed driver beside him in the passenger seat - but he didn't.
And then he was asked if he had downed any alcohol.
"Heaps," came his reply.
It was a fair appraisal, given that a roadside, preliminary test revealed a reading more than five times the legal blood alcohol limit.
The 0.273 result recorded had him arrested and taken to Albury police station, where he provided a breathalyser result of 0.220.
That reading, on which he was sentenced, was still well over four times the legal limit.
Stewart, who represented himself in Albury Local Court before magistrate Melissa Humphreys, pleaded guilty to charges of driving with a high-range prescribed concentration of alcohol and learner not accompanied.
Ms Humphreys fined him $3000 and disqualified him from driving for nine months, as well as placing him on a 15-month, supervised community corrections order.
Of that amount, $800 was for the learner driver offence.
The court was told police pulled over the North Albury man's car in North Street, Albury, on December 30 at 8.55pm.
They did a U-turn and stopped him, near the intersection with David Street, because he had not turned on his headlights.
Stewart later told police that he had drunk four full-strength beers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.