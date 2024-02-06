Pomp and ceremony in Albury CBD as legal eagles welcome new law term

Members of the Border's legal fraternity gathered in central Albury on Tuesday morning, February 6, to the strains of the Scots School Pipe Band to open this year's law term.
St Matthew's Church was awash with pomp and ceremony before the multi-faith opening of the legal term as solicitors, barristers, magistrates, judges and their staff reinforced their commitment to the cause of justice,
Father Martin Cruickshank welcomed the gathering followed by solicitor John Gunson who read The Bidding.
"At the beginning of this legal year we meet as people of various faiths to renew our commitment to the service of this nation, state and of all people in the cause of justice," Mr Gunson said.
"As people of different faiths with shared aspirations, let us pray for our Commonwealth, state and this community.
"May we reflect upon the collective wisdom of our many traditions that inform our vision of justice and peace."
Father Cruickshank took to the podium after the national anthem was sung.
"We give thanks for the law and lawmakers that help us navigate great change while maintaining peace and goodwill across our community," Father Cruickshank said.
"We ask for strength and wisdom as we serve our community."
Dr Christian Kunde read a chapter, On Laws, of Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet, before registrar and assistant coroner Wendy Howard, and Chief Justice of NSW Andrew Bell took to the podium.
Justice Bell, who visited Albury on Monday to address a Law Society dinner, gave a New Testament reading at Tuesday's event.
Albury solicitor Mark Cronin then read A Prayer for Lawyers, a centuries old work by Sir Thomas More who was beheaded in 1535 for refusing to accept King Henry VIII as head of the Church of England.
"I pray that, for the glory of God and in the pursuit of His justice, I may be trustworthy with confidences, keen in study, accurate in analysis, correct in conclusion, able in argument, loyal to clients, honest with all, courteous to adversaries, ever attentive to conscience," he read.
Long-time District Court Judge Sean Grant, who grew up on the Border, spoke at the end of the service.
"This is my last service as a judge of Albury, I return to Sydney at the end of the month," Judge Grant told the crowd.
