Step inside this charming Central Albury cottage

Step inside and be captivated by the warmth of this three-bedroom home which offers a perfect blend of space and cosiness.
Selling agent Andrew Papallo said this his home is not just a dwelling - "it's a haven where every season feels just right".
The heart of the home is the updated kitchen with lots of storage and gleaming stainless-steel appliances.
Murray pine floorboards create an elegant and timeless atmosphere throughout.
The bathroom is a sanctuary of relaxation with a shower over the bath, a stylish vanity and water closet ensuring both functionality and aesthetic appeal.
Embrace the outdoors in your private alfresco area, perfect for entertaining friends or enjoying a quiet morning coffee.
The exterior of the house has been tastefully painted, and the gardens have undergone a stunning transformation, designed for minimal upkeep and maximum enjoyment.
The two-car garage and garden shed provide plenty of storage space.
Stay comfortable year-round with the gas wall furnace providing cosy warmth in winter and the reverse cycle split system air conditioning keeping things cool in summer.
Take a leisurely stroll to Albury High School, JC King Park, Albury Skatepark, and the picturesque Albury Golf Course.
The vibrant Dean Street shopping and restaurant precinct is also within walking distance, offering a diverse array of culinary delights and retail therapy.
