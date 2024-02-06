'Treated like absolute mugs': Minister urged to come clean to ease widower's heartache

A plea has been made to the Victorian government to clearly state when suicide barriers will be installed on Wodonga's Melrose Drive bridge over the Hume Freeway.
Liberal Upper House MP Wendy Lovell on Tuesday put a question on notice to Roads Minister Melissa Horne, noting the long wait for Albury widower Ken Wright whose wife Carolyn Wright took her life at the overpass in 2018.
"Start dates and promises have come and gone," Mr Lovell told the chamber, noting federal funding was committed in 2019 and state money was allocated in 2022.
"Now Ken Wright....has been told that the project is further delayed and been given a vague estimate of a start date sometime in 2024 and completion later in the year.
"Ken deserves more than vague estimates.
"Will the minister please provide the precise start and completion date for building suicide barriers on the Melrose Drive-Hume Freeway overpass at Wodonga?"
Ms Horne now has 28 days to reply with her answer having to be tabled in parliament.
In September 2023, Department of Transport regional roads director Emma Bamford told The Border Mail that a tender process was underway for the barriers and in a letter to Mr Wright in November she stated that exercise was ongoing.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley, who has been lobbying on Mr Wright's behalf, said it appeared the government was driven by economics rather than empathy.
"Twelve months ago, the Minister for Roads and Road Safety said it would be done in the second half of the year, contracts were tendered and fabrication works were set to go," Mr Tilley said.
"Then in November they brush-off Ken with a letter that says tendering is only now underway and give some vague reference to starts and finishes in 2024.
"They treat us like absolute mugs, they won't own up to the truth - this Labor Government is broke and deferring whatever they can and to hell with someone's grief."
Mr Wright, who is well known on the Border through his football field umpiring, told a Department of Transport representative of his heartache in an email in November.
"If it was your wife I wonder if this would be fixed quicker," he wrote.
"I've had to witness people jumping off that bridge as I was driving under it if you could only understand the pain and I have endured."
Mrs Wright was a driving instructor and had been married to Ken for 23 years.
