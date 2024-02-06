The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Treated like absolute mugs': Minister urged to come clean to ease widower's heartache

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
February 7 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bill Tilley and Ken Wright on the Melrose Drive bridge in 2022 after the Victorian government announced it would fund suicide barriers. Nearly two years later and there is still no firm information about their installation.
Bill Tilley and Ken Wright on the Melrose Drive bridge in 2022 after the Victorian government announced it would fund suicide barriers. Nearly two years later and there is still no firm information about their installation.

A plea has been made to the Victorian government to clearly state when suicide barriers will be installed on Wodonga's Melrose Drive bridge over the Hume Freeway.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.