YOUNG ACHIEVER: Keys to success are strength, determination and Hope

When Hope Chater looks down at the calluses on her hands, she sees reminders of all she has achieved and the places kettlebell sport has taken her.
"You do get a few calluses, but it's so worth it," she said.
"It's really challenging, there's a few ups and down, but it takes you places that you never even dreamt of, like going to Europe and becoming a world champion."
After Covid prevented her from competing in 2021, Chater made her debut at the Kettlebell World Championships in Portugal in 2022, bringing home both a gold and silver medals.
She once again received the opportunity to represent her country at the championships in Hungary the following year, earning two gold and three silver medals across both junior and women's division events.
The talented 18-year-old currently holds seven Australian records and is the first female ever to compete in the 24kg one arm long cycle discipline within Girevoy Sport Australia.
She can also add being the first Australian Junior World Champion in the sport to her list of accolades.
But she can still recall the first time she picked up a kettlebell as a 14-year-old.
"Mum (Lisa) was training in the backyard and she let me have a go. I just sort of haven't looked back since," she said.
"I've been training four times a week since then.
"The community is just amazing, locally and across Australia as well.
"The world championships are so cool, being able to see all the other countries and junior lifters.
"It was just the most amazing experience doing the 'Aussie, Aussie, Aussie' chant. Everyone knows who we are because we're so loud."
"We travelled to the world championships together and she competed as well," Chater said.
"We get to share those memories while also doing something that we love so much."
Having just completed Year 12, Chater knows what it takes to juggle high level sport and study.
"Last year was quite challenging, going to Europe and competing four times a week while juggling study and completing HSC," she said.
"I've learnt to work my way around it and make sure that I'm getting enough rest and am able to lift without being injured."
Chater's age means she has now reached the women's division, with more goals she'd like to tick off.
"I'd love to achieve a master of sport, which is the highest rank you can get in Australian kettlebell sport," she said.
"That involves lifting a 24 kilo bell, with my weight, for about 100 reps in 10 minutes.
"My coach Cheryl (Schneider) does it effortlessly and it's amazing to watch.
"The championships are in Poland this year and I'd love to get there.
"Conquering that would be really exciting."
Outside of sport, Chater also has a passion for music and is completing an administration traineeship with Lonedog Personal Training.
"I'm a big music lover, I love listening to and creating music," she said.
"The traineeship is great because I'm around some of the best athletes, like Lauren Jackson."
Chater is the first kettlebell athlete to be nominated for the region's Young Achiever Award.
"I'd love to see more kettlebell athletes locally," she said.
