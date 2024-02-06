The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Woman hospitalised after reported snake bite incident in North East

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated February 6 2024 - 4:57pm, first published 4:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was reportedly bitten on her face at a Rutherglen property. File photo
The woman was reportedly bitten on her face at a Rutherglen property. File photo

A woman has been hospitalised after reportedly being bitten by a snake at Rutherglen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.