Woman hospitalised after reported snake bite incident in North East

A woman has been hospitalised after reportedly being bitten by a snake at Rutherglen.
Ambulance crews were called to a property about 2.45pm on Tuesday, February 6.
There were reports the woman had been bitten on her face.
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman confirmed a woman had been treated.
"Paramedics were called to a report of an animal incident in Rutherglen around 2:45pm," the spokeswoman said.
"A woman in her 40s was taken to Northeast Health Wangaratta with an upper body injury in a stable condition."
