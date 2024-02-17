Charged and ready: A Mini that's an electric vehicle? What a shock

The rumble of the Minis on the Border is going to be a little quieter this year.
Australia's first privately owned Mini converted into an electric vehicle, is set to make an appearance at the annual Minis on the Murray Muster on Sunday, March 10.
Proud owner of the vehicle Roger Bektash says that you can't tell the difference.
"I've had the car for about 10 years, and its motor was a bit tired, so it was a perfect vehicle to do the conversion," he said.
Mr Bektash decided to transform his beloved Mini so that it can be passed down into the next generations.
"For my way of thinking, this is a way for the Mini to live for another 50 years," he said.
"My kids have no idea how to maintain an old Mini, but can probably drive and look after an electric Mini."
The shining black car has been the talk of the coming show, drawing attention for its innovation with its industrial electric motor.
Despite electric vehicles being on the rise, Mr Bektash still received raised eyebrows when he told his friends at the car club about the conversion.
"(They asked me) 'Why would you do that?' But I'm giving you the reason, I think it'll make them live forever."
The event will be held from 9am at Hovell Tree Park, Albury.
There are more than 30 minis will be on display as well as a range of BMC (British Motor Corporation) cars including the likes of Mokes and Morris Minors.
Alan Pickett, event co-ordinator of Minis on the Murray, says that the day is a great way to share the passion that unites the club.
"Many owners come together and show off their cars. Some are in excellent condition. Some are, as they were 30-40 years ago, untouched," he said.
"And so you get to look across at a range of vehicles and talk with the owners, and I guess you find out the problems they've had and you've got. And how to solve a lot of the problems with the cars."
In its 10th year as a club, Minis on the Murray has 40 members that enjoy their coffee runs and lunch trips and is described as being "very sociable."
Minis on the Murray member Paul Tinley says that the Minis are classless and are always a talking point.
"Wherever you go, people smile and wave at you and stop for a chat to tell you about their memories of Minis," he said.
All money raised on the day will be donated directly back to local charities. Local sponsors have also gifted prizes to be added to a hamper for a raffle.
Trophies will be awarded for "car of show" and "people's choice".
Spectators can enter for free and show car entry is $10.
