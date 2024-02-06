Costly crash as speed camera driver rolls vehicle while setting up in Thurgoona

A speed camera car driver has caused a costly crash for taxpayers after rolling the vehicle on the Riverina Highway.
The government worker was setting up the vehicle on the Riverina Highway at Thurgoona on Tuesday, February 6.
He failed to spot a culvert near Elizabeth Mitchell Drive and rolled about a metre and a half down a drain about 5.05pm.
The vehicle landed onto its roof.
The driver wasn't badly hurt and suffered minor head injuries.
He was able to free himself from the vehicle.
Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene on Tuesday afternoon.
It's unclear if the car will be written off, but speed measuring equipment in the vehicle was damaged.
