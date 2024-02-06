THURGOONA: Gains, losses, Q&A with Daniel McAlister and prospects this season

WE SAY: After playing in four consecutive grand finals from 2016-19 for three flags the Bulldogs have spent the past few years rebuilding after the exodus of a host of their premiership stars. Previous coach Dan Cleary has developed the young talent at the kennel who are set to thrive under former AFL player Daniel McAlister who committed to coaching this year back in July. As expected the arrival of McAlister has sparked a recruiting blitz with the Osborne premiership coach landing 10 signings so far to provide the depth the Bulldogs have lacked since their most recent flag in 2019. The recruits alongside some proven performers in the TDFL like Kev Gerecke, Tom Rake, Charlie Williams, Zac Gibbons and Tom Osmotherly and you can soon see why the resurgent Bulldogs' optimism of returning to Sandy Creek is well founded. Recruits Tyson Neander and Rory Muggivan look the pick of the arrivals while Bailey McAlister is also a classy player who still has plenty of upside after playing in a flag for Osborne last year. The Bulldogs face a challenging start to the season with matches against Wodonga Saints, Rutherglen, Yackandandah and Chiltern but no doubt McAlister will be drumming into his players that to be the best, you have to beat the best and have his players primed to claim a few big scalps early.