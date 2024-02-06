THURGOONA: Gains, losses, Q&A with Daniel McAlister and prospects this season

Last year: Seventh (9-9)
Gains: Tyson Neander (Lavington), Bailey and Ollie McAlister (Osborne), Rory Muggivan (retirement), Seb Sproule, Tom Harrington, Mitch McLeod, Spencer Wungluck (Albury), Nick Brennan (Lavington), Ryan Murray (Corryong)
Losses: Darcy Moore (Jindera), Mark Haydon (retired)
Most recent finals appearance: 2019
Most recent flag: 2019
Captain: Tom Rake
Q&A with DANIEL McALISTER
Who starts the season flag favourite and why?: It's impossible to go past both Chiltern and Kiewa-Sandy Creek who have dominated the competition for the past two years similar to Osborne and Holbrook in the Hume league. Everyone else is trying to bridge the gap and keep up. Credit to the Swans and the Hawks who have lifted the profile of the league and we know both clubs have raised the bar in recent seasons. Chiltern has once again recruited well over the off-season and it's the same in the Hawks' camp who have also added to their list.
Your likely top-five?: In no particular order I think Chiltern, Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yackandandah, Thurgoona and Rutherglen.
Which side is likely to be the biggest improver?: In one word, Rutherglen. The appointment of Dylan Van Berlo is probably the story of the off-season and a massive coup for the Cats. Kudos to the Cats' officials, personally I love seeing home grown talent returning to their junior club after playing at the higher standard and then coming back to grassroots football. We are all chasing Kiewa and Chiltern but signings like Van Berlo are refreshing and you can only imagine how big a boost it has given the club.
Best player in the competition?: I haven't seen a lot of the TDFL in recent years because of my commitments at Osborne but I know there were quite a few O&M clubs chasing Kyle Cooper and winning two best and fairests at a powerhouse like Chiltern as a 22-year-old is an impressive CV.
Best recruit in the competition over the off-season?: It's hard to go past Dylan Van Berlo considering his resume. A lot of clubs are hoping their recruits can measure up and be guns but this bloke is a proven gun and O&M representative and premiership player.
Which recruit at your club excites you the most and why?: This is not a cliche but all our recruits excite me for different reasons. The Albury recruits have arguably been starved of senior opportunities in a star-studded side and have been tearing up the track. My nephew, Rory Muggivan, has shed 10kg and has a resume in the TDFL as good as any and is committed for one last shot at glory at 35. My two boys Bailey and Ollie have grown immensely under the Osborne culture and regime and I hope they bring that to the kennel. Then there is a guy like Nick Brennan who is a home grown talent and hasn't missed a beat training-wise either. You throw in Tyson Neander and one or two others and you get the cherry on top of the recruiting cake with the hard work of the existing playing group. The thing that has stood out the most over the pre-season to me is just how hungry this group is for success.
Who has been the standout at pre-season training so far?: 'Kev' Gerecke by a whisker from two or three others. 'Kev' won't mind me saying this but he has lost his puppy fat and is shredded at the moment he looks like he has been carved out of marble and primed for a standout season. A fair few of the players have signed up to a program with Tod Miller who runs his own PT business and most of his clients have dropped 10kg. Jacob Bruce is one player who has lost 10kg and you could almost consider him a new recruit. As a coach it's exciting because of the enthusiasm of the players which is contagious.
How tough was recruiting this off-season compared to past experiences?: Ask any coach, recruiting is a tough gig full stop. As a club we had a definitive structure on what sort of recruits we wanted to attract which simplified our recruiting process. We didn't go chasing 20 high-profile players from the marquee O&M clubs. We worked hard on getting players who were a good fit for our club and family oriented. So we didn't cast a wide net in regards to recruiting and make 100 phone calls and hope you get half-a-dozen signings. In contrast, we made less than a dozen calls and most of the blokes we did target have come on board. As a coach, you always want more recruits but at the same time you want to honour the hard work by DC (Dan Cleary) and Pup (Kade Brown) in developing the young talent over the past few seasons. I now get to reap the rewards with some of those younger players set to be senior regulars and paramount to our fortunes this season.
What have the numbers been like at pre-season training?: We have been averaging 45 to 50 at training most nights which has been outstanding. With the big numbers we have been able to fast-track our pre-season because usually you are waiting for cricket to be over or a fortnight before the first match until you get numbers like that. We have got a young, hungry side which are keen to improve on the past three years. The club was blessed with that golden era of four grand finals but things have been quiet recently so everyone is keen to get back out to Sandy Creek this year.
What are your expectations this season?: Two words... play finals. We are not putting in all the hard work over the summer to have honourable losses and not play finals. My expectations are to play finals. Talk is cheap though and it's about understanding the process about getting there now. The pre-season is just one part of it and we will work on all the elements to give ourselves every opportunity of playing at Sandy Creek because at the end of the day, that's what we are all here for.
WE SAY: After playing in four consecutive grand finals from 2016-19 for three flags the Bulldogs have spent the past few years rebuilding after the exodus of a host of their premiership stars. Previous coach Dan Cleary has developed the young talent at the kennel who are set to thrive under former AFL player Daniel McAlister who committed to coaching this year back in July. As expected the arrival of McAlister has sparked a recruiting blitz with the Osborne premiership coach landing 10 signings so far to provide the depth the Bulldogs have lacked since their most recent flag in 2019. The recruits alongside some proven performers in the TDFL like Kev Gerecke, Tom Rake, Charlie Williams, Zac Gibbons and Tom Osmotherly and you can soon see why the resurgent Bulldogs' optimism of returning to Sandy Creek is well founded. Recruits Tyson Neander and Rory Muggivan look the pick of the arrivals while Bailey McAlister is also a classy player who still has plenty of upside after playing in a flag for Osborne last year. The Bulldogs face a challenging start to the season with matches against Wodonga Saints, Rutherglen, Yackandandah and Chiltern but no doubt McAlister will be drumming into his players that to be the best, you have to beat the best and have his players primed to claim a few big scalps early.
PREDICTION: Fourth
