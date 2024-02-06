The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

THURGOONA: Gains, losses, Q&A with Daniel McAlister and prospects this season

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated February 6 2024 - 6:17pm, first published 6:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thurgoona coach Daniel McAlister expects to be part of the September action at Sandy Creek this season. Picture by Mark Jesser
Thurgoona coach Daniel McAlister expects to be part of the September action at Sandy Creek this season. Picture by Mark Jesser

THURGOONA

Coach: Daniel McAlister

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.