The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, February 10-11

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated February 8 2024 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Hume Cycle Challenge participants, Fraser Green, 9, Ben Fryer and his daughter Edie Fryer, 9, gear up for the fundraiser. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lake Hume Cycle Challenge participants, Fraser Green, 9, Ben Fryer and his daughter Edie Fryer, 9, gear up for the fundraiser. Picture by Mark Jesser

SADDLE UP

Lake Hume Cycle Challenge, Ebden Reserve, Sunday, February 11, from 7am

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.