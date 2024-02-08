Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, February 10-11

Families are encouraged to get on their bikes for the Lake Hume Cycle Challenge. With the support of sponsors, the fee has been waived for primary-school aged children in the 14-kilometre Kiewa River Family Ride, which starts at 9am. Other rides on the day range from the new 114-kilometre Lake Hume Hustle (starts at 7am) to the 42-kilometre Tallangatta Rail Trail Tour (starts at 8.15am), with all money raised going towards the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund. Organised by the Rotary clubs of Albury North and Bellbridge-Lake Hume, the Lake Hume Cycle Challenge will start and finish at Ebden Reserve. Rides will be based on the High Country Rail Trail and other country roads, including sections of gravel. For details or to register visit: lakehumecyclechallenge.com.au.
Border Multicultural Summer Festival, Albury Botanic Gardens, Saturday, February 10, 3pm to 6pm
Border Multicultural Summer Festival celebrates the Border multicultural communities. Organised by Albury-Wodonga Ethnic Communities Council - AWECC, it showcases music, dancing, African drumming and cultural food. Bring your chair, dancing shoes and a picnic blanket. A taste of food will be available - finger food only. Free entry.
Introduction to Permaculture, Thurgoona Community Centre, 18 Kosciuszko Road, Thurgoona, Saturday, February 10, 9am to 4pm
This introductory session lets you dip your toe into the purpose and principles of permaculture. This hands-on day is hosted by Border permaculture educator Natasha Stafford. Learn the concepts of permaculture at Thurgoona Community Centre from 9am to noon (morning tea provided). Have a chance to chat over lunch (bring your own). From 1.30pm to 4pm join a tour of a permaculture garden in Albury and gain insights into how to apply the concepts at home (afternoon tea provided). Dietary requirement requests and transport information available on booking. Ticket ($85) includes morning and afternoon tea. To book, message Beingreen permaculture on Facebook.
Divine Blonde: The Australian Blondie and Divinyls Show, SS&A Albury, Saturday, February 10, 9pm to late
Two iconic women of song feature in one sensational show. Lead vocalist Dannii B delivers an exciting, passionate tribute to two incredible icons - Chrissy Amphlett of Aussie rock band Divinyls and blonde bombshell Debbie Harry of US new wave band Blondie. She will sing all of their greatest hits: Boys in Town, Pleasure and Pain, Science Fiction, Only Lonely ... Atomic, Hanging on the Telephone, Call Me, Heart of Glass, One Way or Another and more. It's live and free in the studio lounge from 9pm.
Synthotronica, Two Fingers Gentlemen's Barbershop and Bar, Albury, Saturday, February 10, 7.30pm to 10pm
Synthotronica is back at Two Fingers Albury in 2024 for more wonkadelic grooves, dancing and a new tune or two, featuring live baritone saxophone and the occasional triangle solo. Come along for a dram and a dance on Saturday.
Galentine's Day, The Real Florist, 489 Swift Street, Albury, Sunday, February 11, noon to 2pm
Grab your girl gang and join this fun event, Galentine's Day. Be welcomed with a serenade from the Good Gravy Quartet and a glass of bubbles and nibbles. Choose a bottle of Real Florist Wine to decorate (by Cofield Wines): The Real Prosecco, The Real Moscato or The Real Red. Get your glitter on and get creative with beautiful locally-supplied blooms. Bookings: therealflorist.com.au/book.../galentine-s-day.
Walwa Float, Walwa Riverside Caravan Park, 110 River Road, Walwa, Saturday, February 10, 11.30am
Tumut Valley Canoe Club is hosting a 9-kilometre paddle/drift on the Murray River, from Neil's Reserve. Meet at Walwa Caravan Park at 11.30am on Saturday. Finish at Walwa Caravan Park, followed by a barbecue and camp, ideal for families. Bookings at Walwa Caravan Park are required. Club boat and equipment available for non-members $25 or non-members with own boat and life jacket costs $10.
Paradise Queen Sunset Dinner Cruise, Lake Mulwala, Yarrawonga Forehore, Saturday, February 10, 6.30pm to 9pm
Dinner and dessert is served on board the Paradise Queen as it navigates the tranquil waters of Lake Mulwala including making a passage through the Old Red Gum Forest in the middle of the lake. All meals are prepared on board from local produce. Tickets: adults $60, children $30 (under 15) and under 4 free if not eating. The Sunset Dinner Cruise runs every Saturday night over summer. Bookings: 0418 508 616.
Brad Jones Racing Open Day, 838 Hope Court, Albury, Saturday, February 10, noon
Brad Jones Racing is opening the workshop doors and inviting everyone to come along to their first open day. Straight out of their first test day of 2024, get up close and personal with their four supercars. There will be guided workshop tours, Q&As with Brad Jones, discounted merchandise, pit stop demonstrations and static displays.
Self Made Market, Junction Square, Wodonga, Sunday, February 11, 9am to 1pm
Make Sunday a fun day! Self Made Market is returning to Wodonga this weekend. Think good food, good shopping, free family entertainment and good vibes.
