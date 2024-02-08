Ten things to do on the Border and North East this weekend, February 10-11

Families are encouraged to get on their bikes for the Lake Hume Cycle Challenge. With the support of sponsors, the fee has been waived for primary-school aged children in the 14-kilometre Kiewa River Family Ride, which starts at 9am. Other rides on the day range from the new 114-kilometre Lake Hume Hustle (starts at 7am) to the 42-kilometre Tallangatta Rail Trail Tour (starts at 8.15am), with all money raised going towards the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund. Organised by the Rotary clubs of Albury North and Bellbridge-Lake Hume, the Lake Hume Cycle Challenge will start and finish at Ebden Reserve. Rides will be based on the High Country Rail Trail and other country roads, including sections of gravel. For details or to register visit: lakehumecyclechallenge.com.au.

