SOMETHING'S FISHY: New food van's cheeky name winning over customers

A new food van specialising in gluten free battered fish and potato cakes is turning heads with its eye-catching name.
Fishy Shades of Cray, a play on words from the Fifty Shades of Grey adult book series, ran a promotional day at Wodonga's White Box Rise Shopping Centre on Wednesday, February 7, selling a range of seafood snacks and salads.
Barnawartha-based owner Anthony Saltalamacchia said while the feedback on the food has been positive, it's the name that has had people talking.
"It really kicked off in a bigger way than I ever thought it would have," he said.
"I got our shirts made up and all of a sudden I've had people calling saying 'I want to buy a shirt', so the whole thing has just blown up. We've had really good feedback on the food, but the whole concept seems to have really hit in a big way.
"It's all tongue in cheek and I just tried to be a little bit silly. I've had a blast driving around with the van, it's just hysterical.
"People have been stopping and looking and they're laughing. You can tell who has read the books and who hasn't."
Mr Saltalamacchia said after five failed attempts to secure a premises to start his own restaurant, he decided to purchase a van to sell a "modern twist on seafood and spuds".
Grenadier, flake and barramundi are offered with two gluten free batter options, along with potato cakes, seafood salad and coleslaw.
The menu also features a lobster burger, scallop and bacon pie and prawn pastie.
"Instead of having chips, we have potato cakes. For both our fish and our potato cakes we've got either a plain batter or a salt and vinegar batter," he said.
"We guarantee that we don't have that yucky gluten free taste. Everything always tastes different with gluten free meals, but because I've got the children who are coeliac, I've spent a few months developing a batter that didn't come across as any less than it normally is.
"We do have gluten products with our scallop pies and our prawn pasties, but our prawn salad and all of our battered fish and potato cakes are gluten free.
"It was about having a thin, crispy batter and the right flavours. Everyone loves salt and vinegar on their chips."
Fishy Shades of Cray will also be set up at Chiltern for dinner on Friday nights from 5pm to 8pm.
