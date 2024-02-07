Is there a 'Doc' in the house? There sure is and 'Lavi's' pretty happy

Lavington's Luke Docherty hit a single off the second-last ball to claim a one-wicket win over 50-over premiership favourites Belvoir in their T20 clash on Tuesday night.
The reigning 50-over champions needed seven runs to win with Riverina representative Docherty and Pakistan recruit Nizam Uddin at the crease.
"'Doc' (Docherty) hit a drive over cover, they could have run two or three, but just went for the one, which won the game," team-mate Oscar Lyons said.
It was a cracking clash between the two powerhouses.
"100 percent, it ebbed and flowed, Belvoir was on top for a bit, then we were, Shayan (Shayan) hit a few big sixes at the end, which helped us," Lyons added.
Earlier, Belvoir's Lachhie McMillan (39 from 45 deliveries) and captain Drew Cameron (31 from 39) combined in a 67-run stand after the visitors slumped to 4-22.
Docherty was outstanding with 4-27.
The Panthers' innings took a different twist with a number of handy partnerships.
Opener Sam Harris (31 from 29) and Darcy Smith (29 from 33) had the biggest stand of 25, but contributions of 17 (second wicket), 23 (sixth) and 17 (seventh) pushed the home team to 6-116.
However, Lavington lost 3-2 as Hayatullah Niazi ripped through the lower order.
It was 9-118 with only a handful of deliveries left as the tailenders - albeit Docherty batted at No. 4 for Griffith in the O'Farrell Cup clash just two days earlier - dragged the home team to a thrilling win.
Meanwhile, East Albury pipped Wodonga Raiders by two wickets.
Extras top-scored for Raiders with 17 as the visitors posted only 80.
The Crows were cruising at 3-56, but lost 5-17 to still require eight for victory.
However, Matt Green (12 not out) and Ethan Haberfield (4no) guided the team home with 16 balls to spare.
Corowa pipped Wodonga with only four balls left.
Wodonga managed 9-123 as Tom Johnson (25 from 21) and Mitch Dinneen (22 from 24) featured, while Pat Lavis captured 3-17.
The visitors crashed to 4-10, but a sparkling 108-run partnership between Matt Wilson (65no from 59, with five boundaries and a six) and Lavis (44 from 43) sealed the win.
And Albury defeated Baranduda by 12 runs.
Albury captain Don Stockdale hammered an unbeaten 36 from just 24 balls, including five boundaries, at No. 8, while Varun Chopra struck 31 in the total of 8-122.
The Rangers' Seb McKenna (29) and Mitch Ryan (26) helped the home outfit to 9-110.
The final round will be held on Tuesday, February 13, with the top team from the four pools contesting the semi-finals the following week.
The grand final is scheduled for Sunday, February 25.
The ladders are: Pool A: St Patrick's 8, East Albury 8, Wodonga Raiders 0; Pool B: Corowa 8, Wodonga 4, North Albury 4; Pool C: Tallangatta 8, Albury 4, Baranduda 4; Pool D: Lavington 8, Belvoir 4, New City 4.
