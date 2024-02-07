The Border Mail
Is there a 'Doc' in the house? There sure is and 'Lavi's' pretty happy

By Andrew Moir
February 7 2024 - 6:14pm
Lavington's Nizam Uddin has had a blinding year with the ball, but he helped the Panthers to a win with the bat in Tuesday evening's T20 clash against Belvoir. Picture by Mark Jesser
Lavington's Nizam Uddin has had a blinding year with the ball, but he helped the Panthers to a win with the bat in Tuesday evening's T20 clash against Belvoir. Picture by Mark Jesser

Lavington's Luke Docherty hit a single off the second-last ball to claim a one-wicket win over 50-over premiership favourites Belvoir in their T20 clash on Tuesday night.

