'I could feel on the inside of my skull': How community sport could change forever

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
February 9 2024 - 5:30am
Mitch Palmer suffered at least 20 concussions during his football career. Picture by Mark Jesser
Mitch Palmer suffered at least 20 concussions during his football career. Picture by Mark Jesser

Former Lavington footballer Mitch Palmer will never forget his worst concussion - it took years to get over it.

