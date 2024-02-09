Escape to the country with this amazing lifestyle property

BED 7 | BATH 3 | CAR 6
Set on an expansive 1.53 hectares, this fabulous lifestyle property is a modern family home with a separate, fully contained unit as an additional bonus.
The primary residence offers fine family living with four bedrooms.
The main bedroom features a walk-in robe and beautifully updated ensuite, while the other bedrooms all offer built in robes.
The spacious kitchen features electric cooking, stone benchtops, and dishwasher while the spacious living areas take advantage of a wonderful sunny aspect.
Outdoor entertaining will be a breeze under the pitched roof patio. The home also offers a remote-control double garage with internal access.
A fantastic separate living unit to the rear of block offers endless possibilities. Featuring three bedrooms, kitchenette, bathroom with shower, large living area, external verandah, and an adjoining quadruple carport.
Other features include both town and tank water, a small dam by the entrance to the property with pumps for watering of the trees and grounds and rainwater tanks.
A purpose-built firepit area is ideal for hosting get-togethers in the cooler months.
"With everything that this lifestyle property offers, an inspection will definitely impress," selling agent Terry Hill said.
