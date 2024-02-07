Raider joins Roos' reset in search of a new challenge this season

Zoe Prentice will don blue and white for the 2024 Ovens and Murray League netball season.
The 18-year-old defender has joined Corowa-Rutherglen following seven years with Wodonga Raiders.
"I was thinking that I wanted something a bit new for my netball," Prentice said regarding her decision to make the switch.
"I might be going away to uni next year, so this is possibly my last year in the O and M.
"When I got the message from Sophie (Hanrahan), it was definitely enticing. I went out to some preseason training and loved it.
"As a defender, she (Hanrahan) is someone I look up to, so I'm super keen to be playing with her on the court."
The 2022 under-17 league best and fairest winner, who is also a junior interleague captain, said she departs Raiders on good terms.
"They're like my family, the Houses as well," she said.
"I'll never forget where I came from and I know all my achievements have been because of that club and my coaches being Shaylah and Jodie (House).
"There's no bad blood, I was just wanting a bit of a change and something new for this year."
Prentice joins Hume League premiership star Sally Hunter and former Roo Lisa French as the club rebuilds to return from its 2023 recess.
French is also a previous league medallist, receiving the B-grade medal in 2022.
"With recruits like Sally and Lisa, it's looking really exciting, particularly in that A-grade side," Prentice said.
Prentice thanked her family for supporting her decision to make the switch.
The Roos take on Albury for their first round back in the competition.
