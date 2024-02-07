Whether it's breast, bottle or tube, these mums are feeding off the support

Forty-four babies and 42 mothers gathered on Tuesday, February 6, for a unique photo shoot aimed at raising awareness for baby feeding.
"Many people have struggled on their breastfeeding journey, and it not working out how they would have liked it to," Mrs Hatherall said.
"I wanted to make the morning as inclusive as possible.
"As mothers, you do what you have to do and what's best for your child.
Mrs Hatherall wanted to make sure that everyone felt supported and connected, freeing themselves from any judgment.
"Feeding our babies is one part of motherhood that doesn't get discussed as often as it should," she said.
"The feedback I've received was that unless someone is trying to sell us something in regard to feeding or bottles - we don't actually talk about it.
"It's a small part of motherhood, but plays such a big part and it deserves a space for that discussion."
Mrs Hatherall, mum of 19-month-old Dahlia, wants the photo shoot to become an annual event.
"I like being able to share my own experiences with mums too," she said.
"It was nice to see mums supporting each other, talking and feeding and I enjoyed capturing that."
Mrs Hatherall believed that by starting the conversation "we're heading in the right direction".
