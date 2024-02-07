Serial conman who uses fraud to commit sex offences wanted by Albury police

A serial conman who has used various grandiose claims to commit sex offences is being sought by Albury police.
Brenton Robert Jarrett has made various claims to fame in the past, including being Johnny Depp's brother and Alfred Hitchcock's grandson.
He has claimed to be a "sugar daddy" and offered a woman $110,000 for a kiss, which led to her being scammed out of $4200.
The 52-year-old, who uses a large number of aliases, is now wanted by Albury officers.
An arrest warrant was issued in Albury Local Court on January 16 after a bail breach while facing a charge of breaching an order.
Police on Wednesday, February 7, said he has links to the Howlong area.
Officers are also seeking Matthew Williams, 49, as part of Warrant Wednesday.
He lives in the Albury area.
Jamie Atkinson, 49, has links to Moama and is also wanted on warrant.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
