Serial conman who uses fraud to commit sex offences wanted by Albury police

By Blair Thomson
Updated February 7 2024 - 12:58pm, first published 12:32pm
Brenton Jarrett has used fraud to commit sex offences and has made a variety of wild claims, including that he is Johnny Depp's brother. Picture by NSW POLICE
A serial conman who has used various grandiose claims to commit sex offences is being sought by Albury police.

Blair Thomson

