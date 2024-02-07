Crook didn't last a month on community jail order before offending again

An East Albury man with a criminal record stretching back many years landed back in jail within weeks of being given another chance.
On being sentenced to a jail term to be served in the community, Trevor Wayne Kennedy was told he had avoided a jail cell only because of his strident efforts at rehabilitation.
That was the message firmly delivered to him in mid-September, 2023, by magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
But Kennedy was soon back to his old ways, being captured on high-definition CCTV driving a stolen Toyota Hilux utility in South Albury on October 3.
Forensic evidence then backed this up, with DNA taken by police on October 19 later confirmed to belong to Kennedy.
Albury Local Court heard during the sentence hearing in September how the unemployed 39-year-old had spent up to 15 years behind bars, though Ms McLaughlin said his continued offending had demonstrated this "has not protected the community".
What would though, she said at the time, was his rehabilitation.
That included Kennedy completing a 12-week rehabilitation program.
But Kennedy returned to court this week via a video link to Junee jail, where he is being held bail refused, on fresh charges of driving a conveyance taken without consent of owner and a second offence of driving while disqualified.
Defence lawyer Jesse Sinclair submitted to magistrate Melissa Humphreys that a full sentence assessment report, addressing his client's issues with illicit drugs and alcohol, would benefit the court.
A condition of Kennedy's court order in September - imposed over a dangerous driving incident and also for his involvement in an intimidation where his victim was marched out of an Albury motel - was that he undertake counselling and other rehabilitation programs as directed by the Albury Wodonga Aboriginal Health Service.
Ms Humphreys heard how the 2006-model Toyota central to his latest offending was stolen from the Wagga Road, Lavington, depot of Rob Stribley Transport on October 2.
The keys to the utility had been kept, as was the practice for all the company's work vehicles, in a locked box on the tray.
Police said the ute entered the car park of an address in Hovell Street, South Albury, the following day about 12.50pm, driven by Kennedy and with an unknown passenger beside him.
The CCTV footage then showed Kennedy getting out of the vehicle.
Police attended the scene at 3.05pm and found the ute, which had been abandoned. The tray box was damaged.
Inside the ute they found two Victorian number plates stolen from a Holden Rodeo parked in Severin Court, Thurgoona, between 2.30pm on October 1 and 3.30pm the following day.
After the DNA link was established, police did checks that revealed Kennedy's licence was disqualified for two years from September 6, 2023.
Police went to his Eastern Circuit home on January 26 about 9.50pm.
After knocking for more than 10 minutes, Kennedy's partner answered the door.
"She vehemently stated that (Kennedy) was not at the location, while persistently stating police needed to provide a warrant to lawfully enter," the court was told.
Police entered the residence at 10.30pm and began a search, which just moments later resulted in Kennedy being found hiding under clothes in an infant's cot.
He was jailed for more than 10 years in mid-2012 with a minimum of seven, allowing for his release in 2016.
Kennedy will be sentenced on March 18.
