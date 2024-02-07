'Not for the faint-hearted': Cancer ride presents a new challenge

The Border's annual cancer ride has a new challenge this year that's "not for the faint-hearted".
The Lake Hume Challenge, slated for Sunday, February 11, is expected to draw about 300 entrants from as far as Sydney and Melbourne, "and everywhere in between".
Organiser David Dow revealed that about a third of entrants have already committed to tackling the new Lake Hume Hustle, a demanding journey reminiscent of the old Granya Grind.
Riders climb 1816m over 114km, hitting the four main "gaps" around Lake Hume.
The ride starts from Ebden Reserve at 7am, venturing through Tangambalanga, Old Tallangatta/Georges Creek, Talgarno and Bethanga, surmounting Kurrajong Gap and traversing the Hume Dam wall before concluding back at Ebden Reserve.
"It's a beautiful ride," Mr Dow said.
"Very quiet with stunning surroundings - cyclists will love it."
If the Lake Hume Hustle isn't quite your speed, there are plenty of other routes suited for all ages and abilities.
The 40km Tallangatta Rail Trail Tour kicks off from Ebden Reserve at 8.15am, while the 14km Kiewa River Family Ride, where children under 12 ride for free, sets off at 9am.
For Wodonga father of three Ben Fryer, the cause is one close to his heart.
"My family was touched by cancer when we lost my mother-in-law, Christine Ryan, to breast cancer almost two years ago," he said.
"(We) will definitely be thinking about her because she's a driver. It's part of why we're doing what we do.
"(She'll) be there with me (in spirit)."
Organised by the Rotary clubs of Albury North and Bellbridge-Lake Hume, all routes will start and finish at Ebden Reserve.
Rides will be largely based on the High Country Rail Trail and other country roads, including sections of gravel.
At Ebden Reserve, RoadSafe North East will host a bike skills challenge course designed to enhance bike confidence and competence among primary school-aged children.
Registration fees vary depending on the route and can be completed via the Lake Hume Cycle Challenge website.
