The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Not for the faint-hearted': Cancer ride presents a new challenge

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
February 7 2024 - 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Dow, Ben Fryer, Peter Drummond and kids Edie Fryer, 9, and Fraser Green, 9, will be taking on the Lake Hume Cycle Challenge. Picture by Mark Jesser
David Dow, Ben Fryer, Peter Drummond and kids Edie Fryer, 9, and Fraser Green, 9, will be taking on the Lake Hume Cycle Challenge. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Border's annual cancer ride has a new challenge this year that's "not for the faint-hearted".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.