YOUNG ACHIEVER: Surreal moments and sacrifices all part of following dreams

While it can be hard to put into words, the feeling of winning gold for your country is one an athlete never forgets.
Just ask 16-year-old Albury basketball star Jade Crook.
"It's kind of surreal," she said.
"You're just in the moment and you don't really think about it until later, and then you realise what's happened.
"Being able to represent my country three times and get three gold medals has been something that's been super incredible.
"It doesn't come around very often and I'm very grateful for being able to do that with my friends."
Crook achieved the feat with the Australian Sapphires at the under-15 Oceania Championships in 2022 and under-16 Asia Cup in 2023, also landing gold with the Gems at the under-17 Oceania Championships in the same year.
The former Albury-Wodonga Bandit was introduced to basketball at a young age by her dad, David, and quickly knew it was something she wanted to pursue.
"I love the competitive side of it and being able to play with my friends," she said.
"Growing up in Albury, obviously Lauren Jackson is there.
"She's my idol and if I can be half the player she is, then that would be amazing."
Crook now finds herself nominated for Sport Albury Wodonga's Young Achiever Award, of which her idol Jackson is a previous recipient of.
But Crook hopes to follow in her footsteps in more ways than one.
"This year I'd like to make the World Cup team for the Sapphires," she said.
"Then long term, I'd like to play for the Opals in the Olympics."
On top of representing NSW Country since under-14s, the skilled power forward/centre also attended the NBA Academy Games in the US in 2022.
"I went over there for a week and played against other girls from Spain, South America, Europe and Africa," she said.
"It was all about developing and getting to know people from other countries."
Crook has now made the move to Canberra where she is based at the Australian Institute of Sport with Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence.
"We have a school that works with our timetable, as we get to do the maximum amount of training," she said.
"It all works really well together, so we get to train, go to school, recover and everything's in the one spot.
"It's a really great way to develop in the program.
"Obviously it's been a challenge, being away from family and friends, but it's a sacrifice that I'm having to make to try and achieve my goals.
"It's definitely hard moving away and not being able to see my best friends at home."
While Crook had the opportunity to represent her home club the Bandits in the 2023 senior NBL1 East season, this year she will be taking to the court against them for the Centre of Excellence.
Crook is one of 16 finalists for the latest Young Achiever Award.
