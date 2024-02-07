The youth are taking over: City ready to welcome its newest councillors

Albury teenager Oliver Baitch has loved being able to use his voice to help his city.
The Scots School Albury student has found being a part of Albury youth council extremely rewarding.
"It's a really great chance for your voice to be heard by council and you can have an impact on the community," he said.
"Not only through the youth council, but other opportunities such as sitting on other committees within the council. It means your voice can be heard and you can have an impact on Albury."
Albury Council is currently looking for its next wave of eager youth councillors ready to make a difference to their community.
Throughout his 12-month term, Oliver has been able to work alongside his fellow youth councillors in co-ordinating events and programs across the community.
"The winter solstice event in QEII Square was really special. We volunteered as a group to help that organisation run the event and we really enjoyed it. We also enjoyed the copper project, which is an activity where you go out near the waterworks where we stripped some copper to raise funds.
"The best part of youth council is the fact that you get to work with the team together on projects and you're in a supportive environment where you can build your skills."
Oliver has enjoyed his term so much that he wants to do it all again.
"I am going to reapply because I have loved it so much. It has been a great experience and I love working with the council and different committees. I would love to remain a part of that."
Albury mayor Kylie King finds the youth council plays an important part in decision-making processes for the adult councillors.
"It's always important to get the perspective of our young people. Having them involved in the decision-making process on issues and programs that impact them is tremendously empowering, not just for them but also as councillors," she said.
Those looking at applying for a role should have a passion for Albury, the community and be 12 to 24 years of age.
"I encourage anyone to apply, even if you don't think leadership is for you, you will be surprised as to what you can achieve if you are brave enough to put your hand up," said Cr King.
The mayor said she had enjoyed watching the current councillors put together plans for community events including this year's upcoming Albury Wellfest.
"It's amazing what our young people can achieve when they get together just once a week," she said.
There are nine positions to fill including youth mayor and deputy mayor.
The youth council meets every Tuesday afternoon in the official council chambers, for a term of 12 months.
Nomination forms can be found at Albury Council's customer service or on council's website here.
Nominations close February 23, 2024.
