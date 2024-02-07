The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Council

The youth are taking over: City ready to welcome its newest councillors

Madilyn McKinley
By Madilyn McKinley
February 7 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Not quite finished yet, Oliver is putting up his hand for another term as an Albury youth councillor. Picture by Layton Holley.
Not quite finished yet, Oliver is putting up his hand for another term as an Albury youth councillor. Picture by Layton Holley.

Albury teenager Oliver Baitch has loved being able to use his voice to help his city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madilyn McKinley

Madilyn McKinley

Journalist

Journalist at The Border Mail. You can contact me at madilyn.mckinley@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.