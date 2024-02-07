Sydney based trainer confirms he is set to target Albury Pacers Cup

Menangle trainer Jarrod Alchin has set his sights on winning the lucrative Harness Racing New South Wales Carnival Of Cups bonus.
The Alchin stable has already won two of the three feature races under the revamped Carnival Of Cups circuit.
Pas Guarantee was able to salute at Cowra before stablemate Missed The Truth was also able to win at Tamworth on Australia Day.
Max Delight from the David Aiken stable is also still eligible for the bonus after he won at Young in early December.
Under the bonus scheme, $300,000 was up for grabs for any pacer who could win at all five meetings at Cowra, Young, Tamworth, Albury and Goulburn.
There are also two further bonuses of $200,000 for four wins and $100,000 for three wins.
Alchin revealed the Pas Guarantee is in the paddock recovering from an injury, leaving Missed The Truth and Max Delight as the only two pacers eligible to win the $100,000 bonus.
Albury will stage its Carnival Of Cups meeting next Friday, February 16 with the final leg at Goulburn on April 28.
Alchin confirmed Missed The Truth is a certain starter at Albury barring any setbacks.
"All going well, we will be at Albury next Friday," Alchin said on Wednesday morning.
"I'm at the trials now and Missed The Truth just finished his trial and as long as he pulls up fine, he will head that way.
"With the bonus attached it's too hard to ignore and it's a terrific initiative by Harness Racing NSW.
"If they didn't have the bonus, there is every chance that we wouldn't have made the trek to Albury.
"But with the sort of money on offer, you would be silly not to target them.
"Pas Guarantee is probably the better of two horses but unfortunately he got hurt in the paddock after running third in the Young Cup.
"So Missed The Truth is Plan B to be honest but he is still a nice horse."
Missed The Truth notched a tough win in the Tamworth Cup after coming from last at the bell lap and sitting parked for the final lap and showing plenty of fight late to prevail.
"Nothing really panned out for him at Tamworth after he pulled hard in the run, got caught wide and locked wheels in the back straight," Alchin said.
"So the win was full of merit.
"Previously he would have thrown the towel in and wasn't the most genuine horse.
"But as he has matured he has become more genuine and consistent."
Victorian trainers have been ineligible to contest the Carnival Of Cups in recent years with only pacers trained by HRNSW licensed trainers eligible.
Alchin is expecting the $60,000 feature to be hotly contested with the addition of the Victorian raiders.
"I'm guessing Albury could be the hardest to win," he said.
"I expect it to be really tough to win but you can't win it by sitting in your box at home, so we will head to Albury and have a go."
Emerging country star Robbie Mortimer has also been a recently confirmed addition to the live music acts.
Tickets to the Albury meeting, which includes the entertainment, are free but patrons must complete the registration process on the Carnival of Cups website at carnivalofcups.com.au
