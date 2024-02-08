'A pothole nearly killed my family': Fury over broken roads and promises

A Wodonga man who embarked on a road trip around regional Victoria in his restored 1968 Ford Falcon says the poor state of the roads nearly killed him and his brothers.
Motor trade worker Steve Nusser said while he was travelling between Yarck and Bonnie Doon last weekend he narrowly avoided a head-on crash when an oncoming car swerved into his lane to avoid a large pothole.
"We were heading back from a car show in Queenscliff, coming back to Wodonga, when we were nearly killed and at that moment I was so angry at the pathetic state of our roads, they're dangerous," Mr Nusser said.
"This car veered across the road to steer around a pothole - well it was more than a pothole, the road was destroyed - and was hurtling straight for us, it was so close, it was terrifying, this just shouldn't happen.
"Politicians make promises but they do nothing to fix the problem."
Mr Nusser, 50, said he was "old enough to remember when the roads were something you went to an election on".
"As a politician you also beat your chest a bit about Victoria having the best roads in the country and it was damn noticeable," he said. "Now we've got the worst roads."
A few days after Mr Nusser returned from his road trip, the Victorian government announced a $105 million joint federal-state infrastructure "rebuild" package after the December-January floods.
On February 6, Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes and Senator Murray Watt - both emergency services ministers - said the money would be spent rebuilding roads, bridges and culverts in metropolitan and regional areas including Hume.
Mr Nusser mocked the amount and questioned whether the commitment could be taken seriously when "the roads still haven't been fixed since the 2022 floods".
"When you look at how many severely damaged roads are in the Victorian network, and I've very recently seen them first hand, how far is $105 million going to go?" he said. "You can win more in the lotto draw."
Mr Nusser said he had approached Benambra MP Bill Tilley with his complaint.
"I said you need to make more noise about the poor state of the roads as an opposition spokesman," he said.
Mr Tilley echoed Mr Nusser's concerns about the state of roads and the allocated funding.
"This (the $105 million pledge) is a drop in the ocean," Mr Tilley told The Border Mail. "What happened to the $165 million they delivered to the North East last year?
"We have roads damaged in late 2022 that haven't been touched, traffic lights still in place from Granya to Wooragee and all points in between. We've had the Wodonga-Beechworth Road down to one lane at two spots for close to 12 months and no date for a permanent fix."
Mr Tilley said North East motorists had to deal with potholes that "seemingly can't be fixed, no matter how many times they dump some fill in them".
"Last year the Victorian government graded 0.1 per cent of its main roads - 25 of its 23,000km," Mr Tilley said.
"Only 900 drainage defects, the blocked culverts that cause the water to cut through and under our roads, were fixed across the state."
Road Safe North East executive officer John Weinert said politicians' promises to fix roads could backfire by enraging people when they found themselves in dangerous situations.
"It's all very well that to say you are going to fix one thing, but you haven't fixed the other stuff yet ... some of it's getting really bad," Mr Weinert said.
"There isn't any proof to show that our road condition is affecting the road toll but you don't have to be a brain surgeon to work out if your road is in really bad condition, your stress, anxiety and anger levels are going through the roof because you're dodging dodging potholes and cursing the government because of it.
"This in turn means you release that somewhere and it becomes road rage which in my opinion is the cause of so many tragic incidents." on the roads?x
Ms Symes said the latest funding would be available for 28 local government areas where disaster assistance was already available.
"As communities begin to recover and rebuild, we will be there to support them each step of the way," Ms Symes said. "This includes vital support for mental health and wellbeing during this difficult recovery phase."
Minister for Roads and Road Safety Melissa Horne said the funding was aimed at flood-affected areas from the most recent flooding.
"We're making a significant investment in fixing damaged roads to ensure that work Victorians in storm and flood-affected areas can get back on the road as soon as possible," she said.
