Riding into history: rare chance to see replica of world's first 'motor bicycle'

A piece of motoring history will roll into Albury this Saturday, February 10 when a replica of one of the world's first "motor-bicycles" makes a rare and speedy visit.
The model of the 1901 Royal Enfield bike will be on display at Fast Fuel Motorcyles from 10am to 1pm, accompanied by historian Gordon May who will provide a demonstration of how the bike works.
Dressed in clothes of the era, May will also provide a history of the bike, which has been touring the world, and coincides with Thursday's launch of the company's latest Bullet 350 motorbike - a "legend with a legacy of more than nine decades".
Dubbed Project Origin, the replica bike was faithfully recreated by Royal Enfield, the oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production and it's based on the first 'motor-bicycle' the company built in 1901.
May said riding the very first Royal Enfield was nothing like riding the motorcycles of today.
"If you look where the engine is, its centre of gravity is in totally the wrong place, making the original Royal Enfield ungainly and a challenge to ride," he observed.
"It also had no throttle, no clutch and only one gear so it goes full speed, full power the whole time.
"Imagine what that was like back in 1901 when you'd never ridden a motor-bicycle before and you go off down the road at 30 miles an hour with only bicycle brakes!"
A dedicated team of enthusiasts at Project Origin delved back through a century of books, drawings and technical documents to bring a pioneering era of two-wheeled motorised transportation back to life.
"Royal Enfield is an iconic name in motorcycle history, and has probably carried more riders over more miles than any other brand," May said.
"It provided the Allies with motorcycle sidecar ambulances to transport wounded soldiers in the First World War and enabled the British to parachute motorcycles onto the battlefields in the Second World War."
And in a connection close to the heart of Australian history books, the Royal Enfield Bullet was the first motorcycle to be ridden solo across the country by Aussie motorcycling pioneer Winifred Wells.
Lauded as "a remarkable story of courage and perseverance", 22-year-old Winifred set out on a 350cc Royal Enfield Bullet from Perth to Sydney on December 26, 1950.
Equipped with saddlebags and a suitcase strapped to her bike and kitted out in breeches, boots, leather jacket, an aged tweed cap and with 25 pounds in her pocket, she set off.
She covered more than 5500 miles in just 21 days.
A motorcycling trailblazer, Winnie was the first woman to accomplish two great trans-continental journeys in the early 1950s.
"These were epic rides that most of her male contemporaries would not dream of attempting, due to the arduous and dangerous conditions of the Australian outback," the Royal Enfield archives recorded.
Royal Enfield's distributor, George Bolton, wrote at the time:
"Our hopes are high that this gallant little soul will win out. When she left Adelaide the temperature was 104.9 (40.5 degrees) and, as she travelled north, so the thermometer rose.
"The roads through which she is now travelling are merely bush tracks through waterless, sandy wasteland and her very life depends upon her machine."
Bolton described Winifred as "a very gallant little lady of a most retiring and calm disposition".
"She takes everything in her stride and is putting up an endurance record never before accomplished by a girl rider in Australia, and one that few males would care to attempt."
Winnie reached her home near Perth on January 16, 1951. She'd completed the 5,504-mile journey in just 15 actual riding days, recording an astonishing average of 366 miles per day.
When asked why she had undertaken such a dangerous journey, her succinct reply was, "I did it just for the heck of it!'
"Eighteen months later, Winnie set off on another epic ride on a 350 Bullet, this time circumnavigating the Australian continent.
"That, however, is a tale worthy of being told separately."
